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Vijay Sethupathi returns with Bigg Boss Tamil 10 in new promo: ‘No worries for a hundred days’
The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil have released a special anniversary promo titled 'Carnivizha' to mark the show's ten-year run
Ahead of Bigg Boss Tamil 10, the makers have released a promo called ‘Carnivizha’ to mark ten years since the show first began. The promo features host Vijay Sethupathi in a festive segment, dancing through a sequence that looks back at the show’s decade-long run. Sethupathi is now hosting the franchise for a third season in a row, having taken over from Kamal Haasan, who hosted the first seven seasons.
Vijay Sethupathi steals the spotlight
The promo opens on a festive note. Vijay Sethupathi is the focus throughout, performing an energetic dance sequence for the milestone. He appears with a clean-shaven look, which is sure to surprise his fans. The lyrics go, “It’s all celebration, plenty of jingles, no drama, no worries for a hundred days.” “All seasons, oh now, this season, the whole crew comes together to celebrate,” plays in the background.
இங்க ஒன்னு நினைச்சா பத்து நடக்கும்..😎😍
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 – Coming Soon on #JioHotstar #BiggBossTamilSeason10 #CarniVizha #BiggBossSeason10Tamil #BiggBoss10 #BiggBossSeason10 #VijaySethupathi #BiggBossTamil #BB10 #JioHotstarTamil pic.twitter.com/2bIzC0nKn4
— JioHotstar Tamil (@JioHotstartam) August 7, 2026
The promo also traces the show’s ten-year timeline, from its first season in 2017 under Kamal Haasan to Vijay Sethupathi taking over as host in later seasons. Over the years, the show has changed hosts and formats several times.
Also Read: Vijay married Sangeetha because his parents chose her: ‘This wasn’t a love marriage’
‘The Common Man’ builds the buzz further
The makers have also released a separate format called ‘Bigg Boss – The Common Man,’ which lets regular viewers compete for a spot in the main Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house. The first promo for this spin-off featured former contestants Aari Arjunan, Raju Jeyamohan and Oviya as judges. This selection format was first introduced through a teaser in June, and is aimed at giving ordinary applicants, rather than only celebrities, a structured route into the house through a series of tasks and screening rounds before the main season begins.
With the ‘Carnivizha’ promo out and ‘The Common Man’ format underway, attention now turns to how Bigg Boss Tamil will mark its tenth season once it begins.
About Bigg Boss Tamil
Bigg Boss Tamil first premiered on Star Vijay on June 25, 2017, and has since aired close to a thousand episodes across nine completed seasons. The show, based on the international Big Brother format, has built a large and consistent following in Tamil Nadu over the years, with each season typically running for around 105 days. Season 9, which concluded in January, was won by contestant Divya Ganesh, with R Sabarinathan finishing as runner-up. The tenth season is expected to begin in September.
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