Vijay Sethupathi returns with Bigg Boss Tamil 10 in new promo: ‘No worries for a hundred days’

Ahead of Bigg Boss Tamil 10, the makers have released a promo called ‘Carnivizha’ to mark ten years since the show first began. The promo features host Vijay Sethupathi in a festive segment, dancing through a sequence that looks back at the show’s decade-long run. Sethupathi is now hosting the franchise for a third season in a row, having taken over from Kamal Haasan, who hosted the first seven seasons.

Vijay Sethupathi steals the spotlight

The promo opens on a festive note. Vijay Sethupathi is the focus throughout, performing an energetic dance sequence for the milestone. He appears with a clean-shaven look, which is sure to surprise his fans. The lyrics go, “It’s all celebration, plenty of jingles, no drama, no worries for a hundred days.” “All seasons, oh now, this season, the whole crew comes together to celebrate,” plays in the background.