Vijay Sethupathi apologises for cutting birthday cake with a sword: ‘Will be more cautious in these things’

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Saturday and while social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the actor, some people have also pointed towards the viral photo that shows him cutting his birthday cake with a sword.

The photo is from his birthday celebration with the team of his next film directed by filmmaker Ponram. It shows the actor cutting a cake with a sword.

On Saturday, the Master actor released a statement apologising for setting a wrong precedent by cutting his birthday cake with a sword. He wrote, “I thank all the celebrities and the fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a picture taken at my office has led to a debate.”

He added, “I am currently acting in a movie directed by Pon Ram sir. The sword comes across as an important character in the movie and hence I cut the cake with that alongside the crew members. Many of them told me that this will set a wrong precedent. Henceforth, I will be more cautious about these things. If the act has hurt anyone, I apologize for that.”

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has been garnering a positive response from the audience and the film critics alike for his performance in his latest release Master.