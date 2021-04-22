Vijay Sethupathi announces release date for Laabam as Tughlaq Durbar goes the OTT way

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Thursday released a song from the upcoming film Laabam. And with the song, the filmmakers also revealed its release date. “The film will release on Ramzan! (sic),” tweeted Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing the lead role in Laabam.

The song titled Yaamili Yaamiliyaa was released as a tribute to the film’s director, SP Jhananathan, who passed away earlier this year. The National Award-winning filmmaker fell unconscious at his residence in Chennai in March this year. After he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors found out that he had blood clots in his brain. On March 13, he died of cardiac arrest while he was still under medical care.

Jhananathan had carved a niche for himself in the industry by making socially conscious films that reflect on the evils of an unequal and casteist society. Judging by the trailer released earlier, Laabam also revolves around pressing social issues. The director’s other notable works include the 2006 film E and the 2009 film Peranmai.

Laabam was SP Jhananathan’s second film with Vijay Sethupathi after Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai in 2015. Billed as a geopolitical drama, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Sai Dhanshika, Kalaiyarasan, Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial Anne Pope, Nithish Veera and Jai Varman.

It seems the release date of Laabam was announced to allay the concerns of distributors and exhibitors in Tamil Nadu. Vijay Sethupathi perhaps hopes the promise to release Laabam in theatres next month would soften the blow when the direct OTT release of his other film is announced officially.

According to reports, the makers of his upcoming political satire Tughlaq Durbar have sold the film to Disney Plus Hotstar as they want to skip its theatrical release owing to the new Covid-19 lockdown rules.