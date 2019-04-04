Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah to lend voices to Tamil Avengers: Endgame

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah have been roped in by Marvel India to dub for Iron Man and Black Widow, respectively, in the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers: Endgame.

The makers had earlier roped in filmmaker AR Murugadoss to pen the dialogues for the Tamil version.

“I have always admired the story, spectacle and scale that Marvel brings to its movies, and Avengers: Endgame is going to be one such powerhouse of a film that has the whole country excited. As a writer and a film-maker and now a fan – thanks to my son Aaditya, I am thrilled to be a part of this phenomenon which brings together a galaxy of powerful characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and more,” said Murugadoss.

The latest announcement was made today at an Avengers: Endgame event in Chennai. The event saw Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, AR Rahman and AR Murugadoss’ son Dileepan in attendance.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and Rahman recently launched the Marvel Anthem for Indian fans.

During the media interactions in Mumbai, Joe said, “I have goosebumps every time I watch this anthem. The song is in Hindi but goes so well with the emotions in the film.”

Avengers: Endgame, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. It releases in India on April 26.