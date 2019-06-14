Vijay Sethupathi and Amala Paul to star in a romantic musical

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Amala Paul will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in their careers. Directed by debutant Venkata Roganth Krishna, the yet-to-be-titled film is being touted as a romantic musical.



Reports suggest that in the film, tentatively titled #VSP33, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a musician and the movie’s narrative will be set around Christmas and New Year. The makers will reportedly cast another actress and the film will focus on the three central characters.

In an interview to The Times of India, director Venkata said, “The film revolves around three music composers, played by Vijay Sethupathi, Amala Paul, and a foreign actress. The rivalry and romance between them and how this spills over into the problems that the protagonist is facing in his life form the plot.”

Esakki Durai will be bankrolling the film under his banner Chandra Arts. The technical team comprises Mahesh Muthuswamy and Nivas K Prasanna for cinematography and music respectively. The film went on floors today in Palani.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently awaiting the release of Sindhubaadh and has a slew of projects in his kitty, including Chiranjeevi’s multi-starrer film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He is set to make his Mollywood debut with Marconi Mathai.