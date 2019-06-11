Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh to star in Ka Pae Ranasingam

KJR Studios recently announced their next project featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Titled Ka Pae Ranasingam, the film will be directed by debutant P Virumandi.

“KJR studios is proud and honoured to announce our next Production venture – #KaPaeRanasingam!🎥 Starring Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl & @aishu_dil and directed by P Virumandi, this is indeed a very special project for us! ❤ Details on cast & crew soon!”, KJR Studios shared on Twitter.

‏Aishwarya Rajesh revealed she plays a ‘very interesting role’ in Ka Pae Ranasingam. She tweeted, “Very very happie to be part of #KaPaeRanasingam alongside @VijaySethuOffl dir @pkvirumandi1 produced @kjr_studios music @GhibranOfficial dialogues @shan_dir … @BhavaniSre playing very interesting. Role …”

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh will be sharing screen space for the fourth time after Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Dharma Durai and Rummy. The music of the film will be composed by Ghibran and Vairamuthu has been roped in to pen the lyrics.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh is currently shooting the Telugu version of her hit sports drama, Kanaa. She is also working on Idam Porul Yaeval alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Aishwarya will also be seen in films like Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, Mei, Break up and Mis Match.

Vijay Sethupathi has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Sindhubaadh in his kitty. He will also make his Mollywood debut with Marconi Mathai.