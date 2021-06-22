Vijay screamed ‘my Thalaivaa’ on seeing Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3: Malavika Mohanan

On the eve of Tamil superstar Vijay‘s birthday, some high-profile members of the Tamil film fraternity gathered on Twitter Spaces to discuss their fond memories with the star. Actor Malavika Mohanan recalled the experience of watching a movie with him. She said she was “shocked and surprised” to see how Vijay reacted during the entry scene of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

“We had finished shooting for Master in Mumbai. Vijay sir, obviously, can’t go to theatres in Chennai. During that time, Tiger Shroff’s movie Baaghi 3 had been released, so the crew decided to go watch the movie. Vijay sir was so excited to watch the film. I was so surprised to see how he reacted when Tiger Shroff came to screen. He was super excited to see him. He was screaming ‘my Thalaivaa’. He said he really liked him,” said Malavika.

Malavika also noted that it was on the sets of Master that she met Vijay for the first time. She had played the female lead in the crime drama, which released earlier this year. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film became a huge hit at the box office, despite the 50 per cent occupancy rule in theatres due to the pandemic.

To mark Vijay’s 47th birthday, Sun Pictures on Monday released the first look and the title of his next film, which is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film has been titled Beast and the shooting has been put on hold due to the lockdown.