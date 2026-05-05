Vijay’s schoolteacher recalls an ‘obedient, honest and helpful’ boy as he gears up to be Tamil Nadu CM

While the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is currently devising strategies to build a coalition in Tamil Nadu to help it cross the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly, it is almost certain that Vijay will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

Although the party managed to win only 108 seats, TVK is currently the single-largest party in the state, and with support from organisations like Congress (5 seats), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPIM) — which won two constituencies each — the party can assume power in Tamil Nadu.

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Once the political negotiations are over, Vijay will be named the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, making him the fourth film actor in history to occupy the position after MG Ramachandran (MGR), his wife Janaki Ramachandran (née VN Janaki), and J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay’s childhood

Although he often portrayed larger-than-life characters on screen — men who are always surrounded by masses and have a penchant for celebrating every moment — in real life, Vijay is the exact opposite. People close to him and his ardent fans have often described him as a shy, private person whose public appearances prior to his political entry were limited. Even his schoolteacher, Vasantha, recently confirmed that he was like that as a child, too. Besides, she noted that he has always been quite altruistic.

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Mentioning that he began showing leadership skills as a teenager, Vasantha noted that whenever the staff had to organise cultural events, they would entrust the responsibility to Vijay and his friends, as they would do a great job. “He was very obedient, honest, and very helpful to others. I feel very proud to say that Vijay was my student,” Vasantha shared during a conversation with Galatta Pink.

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‘He was soft-spoken and got along well with everyone’

“He is a very honest person and used to help all his fellow students a lot. Even if we scolded him, he would never show any anger or harbour any hard feelings against us going forward,” she mentioned. Vasantha also revealed that Vijay has been a good dancer since his school days. “He danced well even when he was in Classes 7 and 8. He would organise all the events. If we had to do something at school, he would take responsibility and coordinate everything himself,” she added.

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“He was soft-spoken and got along well with everyone. I never saw him have disagreements with anyone. He would help all his friends. In fact, you wouldn’t even know he was at the school (since he was very quiet). When I watch his aggressive movies, I wonder if this is the same Vijay,” Vasantha shared. She further listed Kushi (2000), Ghilli (2004), Thuppakki (2012), and Mersal (2017) among her favourite Vijay movies.

Sharing an anecdote highlighting his popularity and the love people have for him, Vasantha recalled, “Once, there was construction work happening nearby. Vijay’s aunt (his maternal uncle and playback singer SN Surendar’s wife) told the construction worker that I was the one who taught Vijay. As soon as she said that, he came and fell at my feet on the road. People react like that as soon as I say I was Vijay’s teacher.”