Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay says he ‘left luxurious life’ solely for the people: ‘Do you want Stalin, who runs an anti-people government, or Vijay, who loves all?’
Asserting that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be a direct battle between the ruling DMK and TVK, Vijay implied that neither the AIADMK nor the BJP will make any impact.
Marking the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) official entry into the poll race, the party’s founding president, actor-turned-politician Vijay, announced their candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on April 23 in a single phase. Asserting that it will be a direct battle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the TVK, he implied that neither the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make any impact in the impending polls.
Speaking on the occasion, he noted, “This is an election for a generation.” He added, “I have left my luxurious life and come here just for you… to repay you. Bearing all the pains in my heart, I stand here solely for you. I will never betray you with lies. Some say it’s a four-way battle, while some others say it’s 40. No matter what anyone says, this election is a two-cornered fight between TVK and DMK.”
Must Read | Rs 2,000 crore Dhurandhar franchise, career-best performance — and yet Ranveer Singh isn’t the story
He further took potshots at the ruling party and CM Stalin. “You decide if you want Stalin sir, who runs an anti-people government, or Vijay, who loves his people. This election will be all about that. So, I request you to give your Vijay — your brother, your son — one chance,” he said, with folded hands.
‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu is our goal’
On the occasion, Vijay also announced that he will contest in the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies and further introduced his party’s nominees for the remaining 232 seats. He then reportedly unveiled TVK’s manifesto for the polls. If voted to power, he mentioned that they would establish anti-narcotic drug clubs in all schools and colleges across the state.
“Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. He also mentioned that they would ensure all government examinations are conducted on time and announced a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 for graduates and Rs 2,000 for diploma holders.
“This is an election for a generation.. I have left my rich life and come here to repay you.. Bearing all my pains, I stand here for you.. I will not cheat you with lies.. Give me only one chance..”🙏
– #ThalapathyVijay‘s Today’s speech pic.twitter.com/n5QTA324J2
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 29, 2026
One of the biggest film stars in the country, Vijay had recently made it to IE100, The Indian Express’ list of the most powerful Indians, in 2026. While his plan was to bid adieu to cinema before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with his swansong, Jana Nayagan, scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, the movie has been embroiled in a censorship controversy since then, causing an inordinate delay in its release.
Meanwhile, Vijay also found himself at the centre of another row after his wife, Sangeetha, filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu District Court, alleging that he is involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star.