Vijay says he ‘left luxurious life’ solely for the people: ‘Do you want Stalin, who runs an anti-people government, or Vijay, who loves all?’

Marking the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) official entry into the poll race, the party’s founding president, actor-turned-politician Vijay, announced their candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on April 23 in a single phase. Asserting that it will be a direct battle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the TVK, he implied that neither the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make any impact in the impending polls.

Speaking on the occasion, he noted, “This is an election for a generation.” He added, “I have left my luxurious life and come here just for you… to repay you. Bearing all the pains in my heart, I stand here solely for you. I will never betray you with lies. Some say it’s a four-way battle, while some others say it’s 40. No matter what anyone says, this election is a two-cornered fight between TVK and DMK.”