Vijay says he won’t ‘succumb to pressure or commit corruption’ at TVK event; unveils party symbol

Even though the release of his political action drama, Jana Nayagan, remains in limbo with no respite in sight, Tamil star “Thalapathy” Vijay seems to have moved on and returned to the helm of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as it gears up for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. On Sunday, January 25, Vijay took part in a massive party event in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), where he addressed the TVK cadre and assured them that he wouldn’t yield to political pressure.

“The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has directly surrendered to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has indirectly surrendered to it. We do not bow down to any pressure. Does this face look like it would succumb to pressure? That will never happen,” Vijay reportedly said while addressing the gathering. Describing the upcoming state polls as a “democratic battle,” he urged party activists to become the commanders who lead TVK to victory.