Vijay says he won’t ‘succumb to pressure or commit corruption’ at TVK event; unveils party symbol

Taking indirect jibes at the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay stated that only the TVK has the 'guts and attitude' to take on the 'evil force' that's currently ruling the state, as well as the 'corrupt force' that previously governed it.
Even though the release of his political action drama, Jana Nayagan, remains in limbo with no respite in sight, Tamil star “Thalapathy” Vijay seems to have moved on and returned to the helm of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as it gears up for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. On Sunday, January 25, Vijay took part in a massive party event in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), where he addressed the TVK cadre and assured them that he wouldn’t yield to political pressure.
“The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has directly surrendered to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has indirectly surrendered to it. We do not bow down to any pressure. Does this face look like it would succumb to pressure? That will never happen,” Vijay reportedly said while addressing the gathering. Describing the upcoming state polls as a “democratic battle,” he urged party activists to become the commanders who lead TVK to victory.
Taking indirect jibes at the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay stated that only the TVK has the “guts and attitude” to take on the “evil force” that’s currently ruling the state, as well as the “corrupt force” that previously governed it. “We are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying. “We will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything. I will not commit corruption like those before or those here now. I will not touch even a single paisa. Not even a drop of a corruption stain will occur.”
He added, “You might ask, ‘Is this a movie? Is this the film Mudhalvan (where the protagonist becomes CM for a day)? Will he come and clean everything in one day?’ Practically, that is not possible. It is a process.” During the event, he also unveiled TVK’s election symbol, ‘whistle,’ days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted it to the party. On the occasion, he also blew a whistle to amp up the gathering, thus symbolically blowing the bugle and marking the commencement of TVK’s election campaigns and related activities.
Touted as Vijay’s swansong before his full-fledged political entry, Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit the screens on January 9, coinciding with Pongal. However, it failed to get an official nod from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has since been stuck in court. On January 20, the matter came up again before a division bench of the Madras High Court, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, which heard all the arguments in an appeal filed by the CBFC challenging a single-judge order directing it to give a U/A 16+ certificate to the movie. However, the division bench reserved its order.
