‘Is Vijay saying his wife Sangeetha is not worth it?’: TVK leader slams Thalapathy over appearance with Trisha amid divorce row

It appears that the controversy that erupted with actor-politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filing for divorce on the allegation that the superstar is involved in an extramarital affair has sparked a wave of contempt against him from within his own party. Days after Vijay tried to sweep the matter under the carpet, claiming that “it’s not worth bothering about,” it seems that his damage-control attempt has only backfired, as even one of his party leaders has expressed disappointment with his response, which sounded disrespectful towards Sangeetha.

For the unfamiliar, days after Sangeetha moved the district court at Chengalpattu seeking the dissolution of their marriage, Vijay indirectly addressed the issue during a Women’s Day event organised by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn’t it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt seeing you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let’s focus only on people’s problems. Don’t get hurt about that problem — it’s not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen,” he said.

Also Read | How Vikram and Jyotika’s busy schedules led to the start of Vijay and Trisha’s on-screen journey

Although many of his fans felt that his comments were adequate, they have not gone down well in political circles. In fact, TVK leader Ranjana Nachiyaar has now stepped forward to denounce his remarks, maintaining that they sounded disrespectful towards Sangeetha. She further wondered how a person who doesn’t respect his own wife could show respect to other women. “A leader should respect women… We all respect our leader Vijay, and we all hope that he will give a different party that will make a difference in Tamil Nadu and provide much more respect and equal space for women,” Ranjana shared during a conversation with news agency ANI.

She continued, “But the statement he made during the Women’s Day celebration… His wife has filed for a divorce. That is his personal matter, so we don’t want to discuss it in the media. But this (his comments during the event) went viral because he said his wife wasn’t worth it.”

#WATCH | Chennai: On the statement of actor and TVK president Vijay, TVK leader Ranjana Nachiyar says, “A leader should respect women… We all respect our leader Vijay, and we all hope that he will give a different party that will make a difference in Tamil Nadu and provide much… pic.twitter.com/9bqL27yxiq — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026

‘Is it his wife who’s not worth it? Or his marriage?’

She further criticised the leader, saying that his words seemed to imply disrespect for his wife and women in general. Ranjana added, “It may be his wife or his marriage life… but the words ‘not worth it’ made many people question what he meant… Is it his wife who’s not worth it? Or his marriage? How can we believe that he will respect other women, the cadres, and people? He mentioned a lot of things in the election manifesto, particularly for women. But it is more important for him to protect his family first.”

Mentioning that he should respect Sangeetha, who was his wife for more than 25 years and is the mother of his two children, Ranjana emphasised that this was more important than his role as a leader. She also slammed Vijay for making a public appearance with Trisha Krishnan at a wedding amid all the controversies. “I always support Vijay. I hope he changes these things. He should solve his personal issues. Above all, he shouldn’t set a bad precedent for the younger generations. Taking another actress to a wedding sets a bad precedent.”

ICYMI | Without superstars, hit formulas or hiking ticket prices, a Tamil rural comedy enters Rs 50 crore club

Story continues below this ad

At a time when Sangeetha’s divorce petition had already dealt a massive blow to Vijay and TVK while they were hoping to put up a solid fight in the impending Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Ranjana Nachiyaar’s reaction has further complicated matters for them. Her response hints that there might be discord among the cadre regarding the allegations that have surfaced against the party’s founding president, and that too from his own wife.