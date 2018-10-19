Sarkar teaser to be released at 6 pm today: Here’s everything we know about Vijay’s film

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film Sarkar

After delivering superhit Mersal, Tamil superstar Vijay is all set to enthrall his fans once again. Yes, we are talking about Sarkar, the actor’s upcoming movie helmed by AR Murugadoss. The first teaser of the movie is all set to hit the internet today at 6 pm. Here is everything we know about Sarkar so far:

The plot

Not much has been divulged with regards to the plot of the movie. However, we do know that Vijay will once again be donning the hat of a vigilante. “Vijay’s role in Sarkar is like the fictional character Zorro. Like Zorro, Vijay will be a representative of the people in Sarkar,” actor Radha Ravi had earlier said about the actor’s character in the film.

The cast

The film boasts of an impressive cast, therefore the expectations from the film are quite high. Apart from Vijay, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Pala. Karuppiah and Tulasi Shivamani in significant roles.

The music

The music of the film has been composed by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman. Tracks like “Simtaangaran”, “OMG Ponnu” and “Top Tucker” among others have already been released. Rahman had also composed the soundtrack of Vijay’s blockbuster Mersal. At the audio launch of the film, Vijay thanked Rahman for composing the album and said that having Rahman’s name in the film is like having an Oscar.

AR Murugadoss-Vijay collaboration

Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the film since AR Murugadoss and Vijay have previously worked together on successful projects such as Thuppakki and Kaththi. “Whenever I team up with AR Murugadoss, he delivers a special movie. Everyone has been asking me what’s unique in Sarkar. To cut a long story short, I would say there was some politics in Mersal, whereas, in Sarkar, Murugadoss has weaved absolute magic with politics. The last one year of travel with him has been an enjoyable ride,” Vijay had earlier said at the audio launch of the film.

The teaser of the film

Sarkar will hit the big screen on November 6, 2018. The first teaser of the film will release on Friday at 6 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd