Vijay married Sangeetha because his parents chose her: ‘This wasn’t a love marriage’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdrew her divorce petition before the Family Court in Chengalpattu, near Chennai, on Friday. This brought an end, at least for now, to a case that had drawn widespread attention. Vijay and Sangeetha got married in 1998, and Vijay had once shared that he married Sangeetha because she was chosen by his parents.

Asked for his opinion on love marriages, Vijay, in an interview reshared by CineStreet, said, “This wasn’t a love marriage. I never went against my parents for marriage. I married a woman my parents chose. I always tell my fans that choose a partner selected by your parents, life will be beautiful.”

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce case, retains right to file fresh petition

Vijay met Sangeetha Sornalingam, a fan who travelled to Chennai to meet him during a film shoot in the 1990s, and their friendship gradually grew into a relationship. When he introduced her to his parents, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shobha, the family approved of the match. The couple registered their marriage in the UK in 1998 before holding a formal ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha, both of whom have made brief appearances in Vijay’s films.

For over two decades, Sangeetha largely stayed out of the public eye. That changed earlier this year when she filed for divorce in February before the Chengalpattu Family Court, under the Special Marriage Act. In her petition, she accused Vijay of being involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress, a matter she said she had first learned of in 2021. She alleged that despite assurances the relationship would end, it continued, and that she experienced emotional withdrawal, verbal disdain and what she described as “constructive desertion” over the following years.

Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay with his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay with his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

The case drew heavy political and public attention, coming as it did in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which Vijay went on to win before becoming Chief Minister.

When Sangeetha withdrew her divorce petition during a hearing before the Chengalpattu Family Court, it prompted fans and followers to wonder about the reasn behind the same. SCREEN reported that according to an order passed by the Single Judge of the Family Court, Chengalpattu, Sangeetha appeared via video conference and confirmed that she did not wish to pursue the divorce proceedings initiated earlier this year.

Story continues below this ad

“The petitioner appeared through video conference and confirmed that she does not wish to proceed further with this case. She has filed the withdrawal petition,” the court recorded.

The court also noted that notice had been served on the respondent’s counsel, who recorded no objection to the request. It subsequently permitted the petitioner to withdraw the case while granting liberty to institute fresh proceedings if required.