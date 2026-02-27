From fan love story to allegations of infidelity: Inside Vijay’s 25-year marriage with Sangeetha

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a divorce petition before the district court in Chengalpattu, alleging infidelity. In her plea, she states that in April 2021 she discovered Vijay’s alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress, which she says caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

The year was 1996. Vijay was a rising star fresh off the success of Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, the daughter of a wealthy Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist in London, was moved by his performance in the film. Determined to meet the actor, she travelled to Chennai and eventually managed to do so during one of his shooting schedules.

What began as a fan interaction gradually evolved into a personal connection. Vijay was impressed by her sincerity and simplicity. He invited her to his home to meet his parents, director S.A. Chandrasekhar (SAC) and singer Shoba. The family liked her instantly and realised she was the kind of girl they were looking for their son.

The marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. On August 25, 1999 the couple got married in Chennai. It was a union that transcended religious boundaries, Vijay, a Christian, and Sangeetha, a Hindu. To honour her traditions, they chose a Hindu wedding ceremony at Rajah Muthiah Hall in Chennai, followed by a grand reception.

Private life

For the next two decades, the couple built a life that remained private despite Vijay’s growing popularity. They had two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya, both of whom were raised largely outside the media spotlight.

Even as Vijay evolved into one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars and later a political figure, Sangeetha maintained a low profile, rarely attending public events or appearing alongside him.

In a 2022 interview with director Nelson Dilipkumar on Sun TV, Vijay referred to Sangeetha as a “strict critic” who watched his every professional move.

His father, S.A. Chandrasekhar, in an interview with NewsGlitz, stated that Vijay doesn’t listen to many people, but he values Sangeetha’s feedback immensely and she watches him strictly.

Rumours of strain in marriage

In recent years, as Vijay began transitioning into a more active political role, Sangeetha’s absence from certain public appearances and party-related events periodically fuelled rumours about strain within the marriage. These remained unconfirmed and were often dismissed as unfounded. Reports now suggest they have been living separately for two years.

Sangeetha files for divorce, alleges extramarital relationship with an actress

On February 27, SCREEN reported that Sangeetha had filed for divorce. In her petition, she has stated that in April 2021 she became aware of Vijay’s alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress, which she claims caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

While Vijay is said to have initially assured her that the relationship would end, the petition alleges that it continued, resulting in what she describes as “mental cruelty,” public humiliation stemming from social media posts, emotional neglect, and constructive desertion. It further notes that attempts at reconciliation, through legal counsel and personal discussions between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, did not lead to an amicable resolution.

Terming the marriage as having “irretrievably broken down” and existing only on paper, the petitioner has sought a decree of dissolution, permanent alimony in line with the respondent’s income and social standing, the right to continue residing in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the matter is resolved or to be provided equivalent accommodation, and in-camera proceedings to safeguard the dignity and privacy of all parties.

This personal crisis hits just as Vijay prepares for the biggest battle of his life, the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.