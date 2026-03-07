Vijay’s wife Sangeetha seeks right to stay in matrimonial home after filing for divorce; 5 things to know about Vijay–Sangeetha divorce case

Days after filing for divorce, Sangeetha Sornalingam has moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking an interim order protecting her right to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai while their divorce proceedings are pending. According to The Indian Express report, the interlocutory application, supported by an affidavit dated February 22, has been filed in connection with the main original petition seeking dissolution of marriage between her and Vijay. Along with seeking dissolution of the marriage, the main petition also requests permanent alimony and recognition of her right to reside in the matrimonial home until equivalent accommodation is provided.

In the affidavit, Sangeetha stated that she has been married to Vijay for 26 years and has lived according to his standard of living. Calling herself a “dutiful housewife,” she said she managed the household and raised their two children — Jason Sanjay, 25, and Divya Saasha, 20 — while also caring for the actor.

She further stated that she attempted to resolve the marital dispute through an amicable settlement before approaching the court, but those efforts did not succeed. The affidavit also suggests that Vijay, through his advocate, indicated that she would not be permitted to continue residing in the matrimonial home if she pursued legal separation.

Sangeetha said this created an apprehension that she could be denied residential accommodation once the main petition was filed. A citizen of the United Kingdom with a degree in biomedical science from London, she stated that she currently has no alternative residence commensurate with the respondent’s status.

Citing these concerns, Sangeetha has sought an interim order allowing her to continue living in the Neelankarai residence with “all rights, amenities and facilities available to her therein” until the petition is decided.

Five things to know about Vijay–Sangeetha divorce case