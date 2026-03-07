Vijay’s wife Sangeetha seeks right to stay in matrimonial home after filing for divorce; 5 things to know about Vijay–Sangeetha divorce case

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Days after filing for divorce, Sangeetha Sornalingam has moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking an interim order protecting her right to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial home in Neelankarai while their divorce proceedings are pending. According to The Indian Express report, the interlocutory application, supported by an affidavit dated February 22, has been filed in connection with the main original petition seeking dissolution of marriage between her and Vijay. Along with seeking dissolution of the marriage, the main petition also requests permanent alimony and recognition of her right to reside in the matrimonial home until equivalent accommodation is provided.
In the affidavit, Sangeetha stated that she has been married to Vijay for 26 years and has lived according to his standard of living. Calling herself a “dutiful housewife,” she said she managed the household and raised their two children — Jason Sanjay, 25, and Divya Saasha, 20 — while also caring for the actor.
She further stated that she attempted to resolve the marital dispute through an amicable settlement before approaching the court, but those efforts did not succeed. The affidavit also suggests that Vijay, through his advocate, indicated that she would not be permitted to continue residing in the matrimonial home if she pursued legal separation.
Sangeetha said this created an apprehension that she could be denied residential accommodation once the main petition was filed. A citizen of the United Kingdom with a degree in biomedical science from London, she stated that she currently has no alternative residence commensurate with the respondent’s status.
Citing these concerns, Sangeetha has sought an interim order allowing her to continue living in the Neelankarai residence with “all rights, amenities and facilities available to her therein” until the petition is decided.
Five things to know about Vijay–Sangeetha divorce case
Sangeetha moves court to protect her right to matrimonial home
After filing for divorce, Sangeetha Sornalingam approached the Chengalpattu District Court seeking an interim order allowing her to continue residing in the couple’s Neelankarai home in Chennai until the case is decided or an equivalent accommodation is provided.
When Sangeetha filed for divorce
Sangeetha filed the divorce petition seeking dissolution of marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. According to the petition, the early years of the marriage were “cordial,” but in 2021 she allegedly discovered that her husband was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, causing her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”
The petition further states that attempts at reconciliation between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025 through counsels and personal discussions, failed to produce an amicable settlement.
Describing the marriage as having “irretrievably broken down” and surviving only on paper, Sangeetha has sought dissolution of marriage along with permanent alimony commensurate with Vijay’s income and social standing.
While the actress was not named in the petition, speculations suggest that the actress referred here was Trisha Krishnan.
Vijay and Trisha make first public appearance amid rumours
Amid the divorce proceedings, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur-film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai on March 5.
The rumoured pair were seen arriving at the venue together and later posed with the newlyweds before leaving the reception together. However, neither actor has confirmed or denied the relationship.
Previously, when Nainar Nagendran linked Vijay and Trisha publicly, Trisha’s lawyer issued a five-point statement emphasising that her personal life should not be made the subject of public commentary.
When Vijay–Trisha dating rumours began
Although Sangeetha’s petition claims she discovered the alleged affair in 2021, rumours about Vijay and Trisha date back to the mid-2000s. The two first collaborated in the 2004 film Ghilli and most recently appeared together in Leo.
While industry insiders long described them as “just friends,” speculation intensified in 2022 when fans claimed Trisha was holidaying in New York at the same time as Vijay. A social media photo showing two pairs of shoes led to fan speculation that one pair resembled footwear previously worn by the actor, though the claims were never verified.
During the Leo success meet, Trisha said working with Vijay again felt like meeting “a school friend after a long time.” Vijay, in turn, praised Trisha for maintaining her position as a leading actress for over two decades.
Calling her a princess, Vijay said, "Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I’m sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”
How Vijay and Sangeetha met
The couple’s story dates back to 1996 when Sangeetha, the daughter of a Sri Lankan businessman, travelled from the United Kingdom to meet her favourite actor Vijay.
In an interview with Excuse Me, Vijay recalled meeting her on the sets of the film Love Today. After meeting her and her parents during a fan interaction, Vijay later invited them to his home. His father approved of the match, and after discussions between the families, the couple got engaged.
They registered their marriage in the UK in 1998 and held a grand wedding in India in 1999. They have two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.
