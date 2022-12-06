Vijay’s response to Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu clashing with Varisu: ‘He’s a friend. It would be a celebration’

In January, the Tamil Nadu box office will see one of the biggest clashes on the Pongal holiday. Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are set to release on the same day. While the trade is reportedly not happy about these films coming out together, the superstars themselves seem to have no problem with it.

Actor Shaam will be seen in a supporting role in Varisu. In a recent interview, he discussed his rapport with Vijay. He recalled that he got his first acting gig to play the sidekick to Vijay’s character in Kushi. He noted that his acquaintanceship with Vijay has since developed into a good friendship.

Shaam also revealed that after he accepted the offer in Varisu, another exciting opportunity came knocking at his door. “A week after I signed Varisu, I got a call from Vinoth sir. He told me that he wanted me to do the villain role in Thunivu. I was so excited. But, he also wanted the same dates that I had already committed to Varisu. I had to turn it down. I felt very bad about missing the chance to work with Ajith sir,” Shaam told Behindwoods.

Shaam also remembered the conversation he had with Vijay about Thunivu releasing on the same holiday as Varisu. “As soon as I learned about Thunivu’s release date, I phoned Vijay anna and informed him about it. In turn, he said, ‘hey, it’s a good thing no? He (Ajith) is also my friend. Both films will do well. It would be such a celebration,” he recalled.

Vamshi Paidipally has directed Varisu. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.