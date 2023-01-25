scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju get together after Varisu success. See pics

Radikaa Sarathkumar shared a bunch of pictures from the Varisu get-together.

VarisuA picture from Varisu team's party.
Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju get together after Varisu success. See pics
Criticism notwithstanding, the Varisu team seems to be happy with the outcome of the family drama, at least that’s what a set of pictures from their get-together tells us. Vijay, who avoids making public appearances, also attended the party, which also saw the film’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna, producer Dil Raju, director Vamshi Paidipally, actors Sarathkumar, Shaam, Srikanth, Samyuktha, Sangeetha, composer Thaman, and lyricist Vivek in attendance.

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who was not part of the film, also graced the party. She tweeted pictures from the event and wrote, “A fun evening watching the team bond together with so much of laughter (sic).”

ALSO READ |Varisu vs Thunivu box office: Vijay starrer is a clear winner over Ajith film, extends lead by Rs 90 cr

As usual, Vijay was seen in a simple outfit. It is unknown whether his disheveled hairstyle is for his upcoming film Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj. He was seen in the same look at the audio launch of Varisu as well.

Ever since Varisu was released, the film has been receiving mixed reactions from fans. While it was panned by a section of the audience for having nothing new to offer, on the other hand, the reported box office figures of the film tell a different story. The movie has earned more than Rs 260 crore so far, according to reports. The collection is a lot more than Ajith’s Thunivu (Rs 169 crore), which makes Varisu the winner of the epic box office clash in Tamil in recent times.

Varisu, a family drama, tells the story of Vijay, who despite his differences with his father takes up the latter’s mantle to save his dysfunctional family from collapse.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 15:46 IST
