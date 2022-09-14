scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s selfie from Varisu sets goes viral, see photo

Besides Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also stars Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju.

Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Varisu. (Photo: baraju_SuperHitTwitter)

Rashmika Mandanna and Tamil superstar Vijay’s recent selfie from the sets of Varisu is going viral on the internet. The picture is taken against the backdrop of a dreamy set, suggesting that the two actors were shooting a duet song or a romantic scene together.

Vijay has been shooting for Varisu since April this year. The title of the film was revealed on his 48th birthday in June, along with the first look at his character. The tagline under the title read, ‘The Boss Returns’. ‘Varisu’ means successor in Tamil. Going by the poster, Vijay plays the role of a very wealthy man.

Written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is also being shot in Telugu as Vaarasudu. The shooting of Varisu is going on in Hyderabad in full swing as the filmmakers expect to release the film next year in January during the Pongal/Sankranti holiday. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

After completing this film, Vijay will next work on director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie. The unnamed film is tentatively called Thalapathy 67.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:54:27 pm
