Vijay questioned by Income Tax officials

IT officials questioned Tamil actor Vijay on Wednesday. (Photo: Sun TV/YouTube) IT officials questioned Tamil actor Vijay on Wednesday. (Photo: Sun TV/YouTube)

Tamil actor Vijay was questioned by Income Tax officials today in connection with alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas, the production house behind his recent release Bigil. The actor was questioned on the sets of Master in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

ANI shared on Twitter, “Tamil actor Vijay questioned by Income Tax Department officials in Neyveli, Cuddalore district today, in connection with alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas. Vijay’s latest movie Bigil was produced by AGS Cinemas.”

Vijay played the lead role in 2019 Deepavali release Bigil which was bankrolled by AGS Cinemas.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil actor Vijay questioned by Income Tax Department officials in Neyveli, Cuddalore district today, in connection with alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas. Vijay’s latest movie Bigil was produced by AGS Cinemas. pic.twitter.com/HVuMmgwktz — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The questioning happened in Neyveli where Vijay was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame.

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. The film is expected to hit screens in March 2020.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd