Vijay and Pooja Hegde unwind with music as Beast completes 100 days of shooting. See photo

Vijay has completed 100 days of shooting of his upcoming film Beast. Celebrating the milestone, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar shared a picture, which has gone viral on social media. The photo features Vijay, Nelson, Pooja Hegde and other cast and crew members of Beast. While Pooja has a mic in her hand and she seems to be singing, Vijay is on the drums. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt, which he has paired up with a cool shirt and stylish sunglasses. Sharing the fun picture from the sets of Beast, the director wrote, “It’s ‘100th day of shooting’ 100 days of fun with these amazing people.”

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on floors earlier this year. However, the shoot was halted as the second wave of coronavirus brought the country to a standstill again. Later, in April this year, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia, where the shooting began again.

Beast marks Pooja’s first film with Vijay. It also marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. The actor, who has several interesting projects in her kitty, made her silver screen debut with director Mysskin’s crime drama Mugamoodi in 2012.

On the work front, apart from Beast, Vijay has signed a Vamshi Paidipally directorial, which will be produced by Dil Raju.

Announcing the collaboration, Dil Raju’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creation said that “many noted actors and a top notch technical team” will be associated with the project.