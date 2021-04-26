Vijay pays his respects to Vivek after returning to Chennai from Georgia

Tamil movie star Vijay on Sunday returned to Chennai after completing the first schedule of his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. On Monday morning, he paid a visit to the home of comedy icon Vivek and expressed his condolences to bereaved family members.

Vivek passed away earlier this month in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 59. At the time, Vijay was shooting in Georgia for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

Vijay and Vivek have collaborated in many hit movies. Some of the memorable movies of the duo include Youth, Priyamanavale, Kuruvi, Thamizhan, Kushi, and Badri. The last time they shared the screen was in director Atlee’s 2019 sports drama Bigil.

The first schedule of Vijay’s film was wrapped up in Georgia. Director Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly shot the introduction scene and an action set piece in Georgia with Vijay.

Given that surging coronavirus cases in the country, the government has closed theatres in the state but has not imposed any restrictions on film shoots yet. It is yet to be seen how the upcoming films, including Vijay’s next, will be impacted by the fresh restrictions in the state. Thalapathy 65 is expected to open in cinemas next Pongal holiday.

The film’s female lead, Pooja Hegde announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself. The Vijay-starrer marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012 and has emerged as a popular star in the Telugu film industry.