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Vijay pauses campaign to invite newlyweds into his van, blesses them
A couple still in their wedding attire stood by the roadside hoping to catch a glimpse of Vijay during his campaign tour. Vijay spotted the newlywed couple and invited them aboard his van.
A newlywed couple stood by the roadside in their wedding attire, hands clasped, hoping to get a brief look at ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay as he passed through during his election campaign tour. They got far more than that.
When Vijay spotted the couple among the crowd, he did not simply wave and move on. He had them brought into his van, where the two, still in the clothes they had worn at their wedding, fell at his feet seeking his blessings. Vijay blessed them, interacted with them, and gave them a gift. The bride, riding the wave of the moment, even whistled in front of Vijay, letting her excitement spill out without hesitation.
The couple left the van visibly overwhelmed, having gone from standing on a roadside to sharing a personal moment with one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated figures.
#ThalapathyVijay Blessed a Newly Married couple during today’s campaign..❣️🤝pic.twitter.com/FPHWZqd4oO
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 20, 2026
The incident took place during Vijay’s ongoing campaign trail across Tamil Nadu, with the state heading to polls on April 23. The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans responding warmly to the gesture. For many, it was less about the star power and more about the fact that Vijay noticed the couple, and chose to stop.
Also Read: While Jana Nayagan remained in limbo, Tamil cinema found its real winners elsewhere in Q1 of 2026
A man in middle of two worlds
Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, or TVK, on February 2, declaring his intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party positions itself as a secular, people-first alternative to the state’s long-standing political order. TVK is contesting all 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu elections, scheduled for April 23, with results expected on May 4.
But even as he campaigns across the state, the shadow of his film career has not entirely lifted. Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and widely regarded as Vijay’s final film before stepping away from acting completely, has been caught in a prolonged certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification. Initially scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, the film remains indefinitely delayed, and on April 9, the entire film was leaked online, leading the producers to seek legal action.
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