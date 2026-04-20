Vijay pauses campaign to invite newlyweds into his van, blesses them

Vijay invited a newlywed couple into his campaign van after spotting them in wedding attire by the roadside during his Tamil Nadu election tour.

A newlywed couple stood by the roadside in their wedding attire, hands clasped, hoping to get a brief look at ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay as he passed through during his election campaign tour. They got far more than that.

When Vijay spotted the couple among the crowd, he did not simply wave and move on. He had them brought into his van, where the two, still in the clothes they had worn at their wedding, fell at his feet seeking his blessings. Vijay blessed them, interacted with them, and gave them a gift. The bride, riding the wave of the moment, even whistled in front of Vijay, letting her excitement spill out without hesitation.