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Vijay pauses campaign to accept fan’s gift of an edited photo with Sangeetha and Vijayakanth. Watch video
Vijay recently received a special gift from a fan - a picture of him, his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and late actor-politician Vijayakanth.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, currently busy campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, recently made a fan’s day. In a video, he is seen reacting to a fan holding an edited photo of late actor-politician Vijayakanth holding the hands of the Jana Nayagan actor and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.
In the clip now going viral on social media, a young fan is seen holding a framed, edited photo he made for the Tamil star. The image shows Vijayakanth holding Vijay with one hand and his wife, Sangeetha (dressed as a bride), with the other.
The fan soon approaches the actor-politician’s van and holds up the framed picture for the drone to see. Vijay also notices this photo, and points it out to his security. He asks the fan to hand it over and holds it up for everyone to see. The actor also seems to take a moment to reflect on the picture before handing it to his team.
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As the video began circulating online, many fans were surprised by Vijay’s reaction. While some were taken aback that he accepted a photo of himself with his estranged wife Sangeetha, others speculated that he did so because of Vijayakanth.
Anna ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/vDKWN3pAS1
— Prasanna OG Vote For TVK (@OGprasanna) April 14, 2026
A fan wrote, “Men in love >>>>” “He literally said to his security that, he is my annan (elder brother) Vijaykanth,” another commented. A third comment read, “This is true love from VJ to his wife.” “Wait what…is she Sangeetha Anni (sister-in-law),” a person pointed out.
In February this year, Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for divorce from Vijay in the Chengalpattu family court, Chennai. In the divorce petition, she accused the actor of infidelity, mental cruelty, and desertion.
Meanwhile, Vijay is still awaiting the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan. The movie was postponed from its January release because of a delay in CBFC certification. Recently, it was even leaked online.
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