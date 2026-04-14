Vijay pauses campaign to accept fan’s gift of an edited photo with Sangeetha and Vijayakanth. Watch video

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, currently busy campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, recently made a fan’s day. In a video, he is seen reacting to a fan holding an edited photo of late actor-politician Vijayakanth holding the hands of the Jana Nayagan actor and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

In the clip now going viral on social media, a young fan is seen holding a framed, edited photo he made for the Tamil star. The image shows Vijayakanth holding Vijay with one hand and his wife, Sangeetha (dressed as a bride), with the other.

The fan soon approaches the actor-politician’s van and holds up the framed picture for the drone to see. Vijay also notices this photo, and points it out to his security. He asks the fan to hand it over and holds it up for everyone to see. The actor also seems to take a moment to reflect on the picture before handing it to his team.