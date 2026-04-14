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Vijay panics while cycling as fan throws petals, mistakes it for an explosive. Watch video
In a viral video currently circulating online, Vijay is seen cycling as part of his campaign, only to panic when a fan throws petals at him.
As Tamil Nadu prepares for its upcoming elections, superstar actor Vijay has taken to the roads to campaign in Kanyakumari. A viral video circulating online shows him cycling as part of his election efforts, only to panic after a fan throws flower petals at him.
In the 42-second clip, which has been repeatedly shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay is first seen cycling and waving at his supporters with a smile. However, the mood quickly shifts when a fan, standing in front of him, throws a garland of petals. Vijay and his security team mistakenly interpret the gesture as a potential threat, possibly an explosive device. In a moment of panic, the actor and his bodyguards rush to protect him, and Vijay hurriedly discards his cycle onto the road. A car quickly arrives to shield him as he is escorted into a vehicle for safety.
The clip has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. Some online users have found humor in the incident, calling it “meme material,” while others have come to Vijay’s defence. One fan wrote, “Sorry, the video is not funny, but the background music made it look like a comedy scene. The person exactly threw the garland like a bomb, anyone would have been scared.” Another added, “Just look at the crowd converging. They would have simply choked him.”
A video taken down by @TVKVijayHQ is now going viral everywhere.
During his cycle campaign, Vijay suddenly threw his cycle and ran back as if it was a bomb when a fan tried to shower flowers on him. pic.twitter.com/imuDSz245j
— Telangana Maata (@TelanganaMaata) April 13, 2026
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Jana Nayagan leaked online
While Vijay is engaged in his campaigning efforts, his reportedly final film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, is embroiled in controversy. The film, which was delayed due to a conflict with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has faced further challenges after parts of it were leaked online last week. On Tuesday, the Coimbatore police arrested a cable operator for illegally broadcasting the film on a local television channel, as reported by The Hindu.
Amidst the controversy, Jana Nayagan’s director, H. Vinoth, took to Instagram to urge Vijay’s fans not to share the leaked footage. Several prominent figures in the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vishnu Manchu, and Suriya, condemned the act and called on audiences to refrain from circulating the pirated content.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is now expected to hit theatres in May or June 2026.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and covers trending social media events and entertainment news. The reports regarding the public incident and film leaks are based on viral content and third-party reports and have not been independently verified.
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