Vijay panics while cycling as fan throws petals, mistakes it for an explosive. Watch video

As Tamil Nadu prepares for its upcoming elections, superstar actor Vijay has taken to the roads to campaign in Kanyakumari. A viral video circulating online shows him cycling as part of his election efforts, only to panic after a fan throws flower petals at him.

In the 42-second clip, which has been repeatedly shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay is first seen cycling and waving at his supporters with a smile. However, the mood quickly shifts when a fan, standing in front of him, throws a garland of petals. Vijay and his security team mistakenly interpret the gesture as a potential threat, possibly an explosive device. In a moment of panic, the actor and his bodyguards rush to protect him, and Vijay hurriedly discards his cycle onto the road. A car quickly arrives to shield him as he is escorted into a vehicle for safety.