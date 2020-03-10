Vijay on a short vacation before Master audio launch?

The audio launch of Vijay starrer Master is on March 15. The audio launch of Vijay starrer Master is on March 15.

With a few days left for the audio launch of Master, Thalapathy Vijay has gone on a small break. The actor, who was spotted at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday, is expected to return to the city on Friday. Though photos and videos of Vijay leaving from Chennai were doing the rounds on social media, there is no news on where he was heading to.

The audio launch of Master will take place in a five-star hotel on March 15, as indianexpress.com reported. The event will be live telecast on Sun TV from 6.30 pm.

The Kings, the winning team of the popular American reality show, World of Dance, are expected to perform at the event. Besides, Vijay is expected to announce who he is going to team up with for his next project.

Though Vijay heard narrations from several directors including Vetrimaaran, AR Murugadoss, Sudha Kongara and Pandiraj, unconfirmed sources hint Lokesh Kanagaraj stands a high chance of directing Vijay once again after Master. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Expectations are running high on Thalapathy 65, to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Master is scheduled to release on April 9. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan, Arjun Das, in pivotal roles.

