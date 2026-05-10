Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: Trisha to be part of Thalapathy’s big day

Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: Vijay will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

After days of shifting numbers, negotiations and crucial meetings, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium at 10 am after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday invited Vijay to form the government following his formal appointment as Chief Minister. The Governor has also directed Vijay to prove his majority on the Assembly floor by May 13.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – ‘Stars buy their own tickets worth Rs 18 cr on opening weekend’: ‘Block booking’ hits Tamil film industry TVK secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, though its effective tally stands at 107 since Vijay emerged victorious from two constituencies. With the backing of Congress’s five MLAs, two legislators each from CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, the TVK-led alliance eventually garnered the support of 120 MLAs-elect, crossing the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. As Vijay takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he also leaves behind a decades-long career as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Jana Nayagan, which is widely expected to be his swan song. However, the film is yet to receive a release date as it continues to face delays due to certification issues. Live Updates May 10, 2026 09:20 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: 'Our true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office,' says Sanam Shetty On Sunday morning, actor Sanam Shetty told reporters, "Today I stand here for our beloved Thalapathy Vijay. Today on mother's day, our true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office, our people's CM, Thalapathy. There is no one who hasn't heard of our Vijay sir. We are happy and proud that we will get to witness the swearing-in ceremony of our Vijay sir. It has not been easy at all, the last two years have been gruelling... One man has destroyed the entire system." May 10, 2026 09:15 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: 'The comeback isn’t just personal – it’s emotional for millions' Vijay's cousin sisters Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar took to Instagram to share an emotional note. It read, "You came back Stronger than ever. Sharper in vision. More focused on the people. Not for power. Not for noise. Only for us. Only for Tamil Nadu. A voice that connects. A journey built on trust, strength, and purpose. The comeback isn’t just personal – it’s emotional for millions. To the man loved by millions but always our Vijay Anna. With endless love. Your sisters – Keethana Surendar & Pallavi Surendar." May 10, 2026 09:09 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: Trisha arrives for Thalapathy's swearing-in ceremony #watch | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js May 10, 2026 09:05 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: 'I am very happy,' says Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar Before leaving for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, the actor-politician's father SA Chandrasekhar told ANI, "I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu." May 10, 2026 09:00 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: 'I am so happy,' says Vijay's mother Shoba Before leaving for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, the actor-politician's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar told ANI, "I am so happy. It is Mother's Day today; I am very happy." May 10, 2026 08:45 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: Trisha is 'looking forward' to Thalapathy's swearing in ceremony #watch | Tamil Nadu: On a reporter's question- "big day for Tamil Nadu", actor Trisha Krishnan says, "Thank you, looking forward," as she leaves from her residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/qdEAnfP2q8 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js May 10, 2026 08:30 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: 'Congratulations to Vijay anna for creating history,' says Sibi Sathyaraj Actor Sibi Sathyaraj shared on X, "I, Joseph Vijay! Congratulations to our Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ Anna for creating history." May 10, 2026 08:15 AM IST Vijay Oath Ceremony Celebrity Reactions Live Updates: GV Prakash Kumar congratulates ‘Thalapathy’ Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar posted on X, "Finallly @TVKVijayHQ @actorvijay congrats to the new CM of Tamil Nadu."

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