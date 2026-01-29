‘Vijay is not afraid’: SA Chandrasekhar breaks silence on Jana Nayagan delay and CBFC troubles, son’s political obstacles

Thalapathy Vijay's father and veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has come out in his son's support and claimed that the delays in his last film, Jana Nayagan, are "normal" obstacles before his political plunge.

Jan 29, 2026
Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar lends support amid Jana Nayagan setbacks.Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar lends support amid Jana Nayagan setbacks.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of a single judge that directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant forthwith the censor certificate to H Vinoth’s action thriller Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay in his final film before political plunge. Now, his father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, has also come out in his support.

“It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles,” said Chandrasekhar. He added that people are well aware of the circumstances that are leading to the delays in Jana Nayagan. “The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright,” he added.

Chandrasekhar went on to attribute Vijay’s entry into politics behind the rising awareness around Tamil Nadu politics among the new generation. “After Vijay entered politics, young people and women are discussing politics. They are more articulate than me,” said Vijay’s father while speaking to the media on Wednesday, as per India Today.

Chandrasekhar’s vocal support comes days after the Madras HC allowed the writ appeal filed by CBFC, challenging an order of Justice PT Asha dated January 9, 2026, which also quashed the decision taken by the Chairperson of the board to refer the matter to the Revising Committee.

“It appears that the basis for referring the film for examination of the Revising Committee, a larger body, was because the film has some visuals and dialogues in which foreign powers are creating religious conflict at large scale in India, which may disturb religious harmony. In addition, it was also stated that there are many Army related references in the film, but no defence expert has been included to address these issues,” said the bench.

The bench added that the issue raised was a serious one indeed and required due verification before screening. That seems to be the principal reason why the Chairperson, CBFC, decided to refer the film for examination to the Revising Committee. “However, in the circumstances of the case and in the interest of justice, instead of dismissing the writ petition, we are inclined to give the writ petitioner/respondent (KVN Productions LLP, producer of Jana Nayagan) an opportunity to suitably amend the writ petition in view of the observations made herein above,” said the bench.

Also Read — What Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections

Story continues below this ad

Jana Nayagan was initially slated to release in cinemas on January 9 ahead of the auspicious Sakranti festival. However, amid its CBFC troubles, the film was postponed on the eve of its scheduled release. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priyamani among others. It’s Vijay’s final film before he deep dives into politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

 

 

 

