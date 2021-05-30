Vijay’s next project to be helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally?

Vijay was last seen in Master.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s next project is all set to be with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally according to a few reports. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the film will be the 66th film of Vijay’s career.

As per The Hindu, Vamsi has revealed to Telugu media that he and Vijay will collaborate for a movie project, which is expected to be in Tamil and Telugu both, once Thalapathy is done with his current project. Vijay is currently filming for Thalapathy 65, which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

There has been no official announcement thus far.

Vamshi Paidipally, a National Film Award winner, last directed the 2019 film Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. He is also known for films like Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, and Oopiri.

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Master earlier this year. It released on January 13. Master, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, proved to be a huge box office success both in India and overseas despite mixed critical reviews.

Some of Vijay’s other recent films include Bigil, Sarkar and Mersal.