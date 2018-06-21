Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Vijay’s upcoming film tited Sarkar LIVE UPDATES

Vijay movie Sarkar live updates: Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about the first look and title of the Vijay and Keerthy Suresh starrer.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 8:18:34 pm
Sarkar first look Vijay movie Sarkar live updates: The Vijay starrer will hit screens this Diwali.

The first look and title of Vijay’s 62nd Tamil film was unveiled today. While the film is titled Sarkar, Vijay sports a new look in the first poster of the AR Murugadoss directorial. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in blockbuster Telugu-Tamil bilingual Mahanati. Vijay and Keerthy have previously shared screen space in Bairavaa. Sarkar also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu.

Unveiling the first look and title of the Vijay film on Sun TV, the fim’s director AR Murugadoss said, “I am confident that Sarkar will be bigger than our previous films Kaththi and Thuppakki.”

Also Read: Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ Thalapathy 62 rechristened as Sarkar

Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkar will hit screens this Diwali.

Live Blog

Vijay movie Sarkar live updates: Follow all the latest updates about the Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu starrer Sarkar.

20:18 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Sarkar 2nd poster?

Reports suggest another poster of Vijay starrer Sarkar will be unveiled midnight today.

19:49 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
AR Murugadoss on Sarkar
19:38 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Meet Sarkar's crew
19:28 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Sibi Sathyaraj on Sarkar
19:26 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Atlee on Sarkar

"#sarkar vera level mass @actorvijay Na @sunpictures @ARMurugadoss sir @arrahman sir and congrats to the whole team," filmmaker Atlee said via Twitter.

19:24 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Santhosh Narayanan on Sarkar

Santhosh Narayanan tweeted, "Congratulations @Lyricist_Vivek . Expecting a great album from you and our very own dear @arrahman sir for the forever young @actorvijay sir. #Sarkar"

19:22 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Keerthy Suresh on Sarkar

Sarkar actor Keerthy Suresh posted on Twitter: "Podra vediya! Adra Melatha! Here arrives the #Sarkar 😎💪 @actorvijay sir @ARMurugadoss sir @arrahman sir @sunpictures @Jagadishbliss"

19:20 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Vijay reveals title and first look of his 62nd film
19:18 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Vijay is Sarkar

Sharing the first look and title of Vijay's 62 film, production house Sun Pictures wrote on Twitter, "Here is the First Look of Thalapathy Vijay’s SARKAR. #Thalapathy62isSARKAR @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss @arrahman"

Vijay's Sarkar is likely to clash with Suriya's NGK, Ajith's Viswasam and Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram this Diwali.

