Vijay’s upcoming film tited Sarkar LIVE UPDATES

Vijay movie Sarkar live updates: The Vijay starrer will hit screens this Diwali.

The first look and title of Vijay’s 62nd Tamil film was unveiled today. While the film is titled Sarkar, Vijay sports a new look in the first poster of the AR Murugadoss directorial. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in blockbuster Telugu-Tamil bilingual Mahanati. Vijay and Keerthy have previously shared screen space in Bairavaa. Sarkar also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu.

Unveiling the first look and title of the Vijay film on Sun TV, the fim’s director AR Murugadoss said, “I am confident that Sarkar will be bigger than our previous films Kaththi and Thuppakki.”

Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkar will hit screens this Diwali.