Vijay’s upcoming film tited Sarkar LIVE UPDATES

The first look and title of Vijay’s 62nd Tamil film was unveiled today. While the film is titled Sarkar, Vijay sports a new look in the first poster of the AR Murugadoss directorial. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in blockbuster Telugu-Tamil bilingual Mahanati. Vijay and Keerthy have previously shared screen space in Bairavaa. Sarkar also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu.
Unveiling the first look and title of the Vijay film on Sun TV, the fim’s director AR Murugadoss said, “I am confident that Sarkar will be bigger than our previous films Kaththi and Thuppakki.”
Also Read: Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ Thalapathy 62 rechristened as Sarkar
Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkar will hit screens this Diwali.
Reports suggest another poster of Vijay starrer Sarkar will be unveiled midnight today.
"#sarkar vera level mass @actorvijay Na @sunpictures @ARMurugadoss sir @arrahman sir and congrats to the whole team," filmmaker Atlee said via Twitter.
Santhosh Narayanan tweeted, "Congratulations @Lyricist_Vivek . Expecting a great album from you and our very own dear @arrahman sir for the forever young @actorvijay sir. #Sarkar"
Sarkar actor Keerthy Suresh posted on Twitter: "Podra vediya! Adra Melatha! Here arrives the #Sarkar 😎💪 @actorvijay sir @ARMurugadoss sir @arrahman sir @sunpictures @Jagadishbliss"
Sharing the first look and title of Vijay's 62 film, production house Sun Pictures wrote on Twitter, "Here is the First Look of Thalapathy Vijay’s SARKAR. #Thalapathy62isSARKAR @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss @arrahman"