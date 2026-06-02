‘Even MGR didn’t secure as many votes in first election,’ Vijay on comparisons to Vaathiyar

In his first major public address after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections of 2026, catapulting him to the position of the state’s Chief Minister, actor-turned-politician Vijay went all guns blazing after the opposition parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

During his address, Vijay pointed out that even MG Ramachandran (MGR), the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, hadn’t earned such a massive victory in his first election. However, he quickly clarified that he wasn’t likening himself to the Puratchi Thalaivar and added that he was simply someone determined to walk down the paths carved by MGR, CN Annadurai, and Periyar EV Ramaswamy Naicker.

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“They said that even late Chief Minister MGR did not secure this much vote share in his very first election. Yet today, you have extended such tremendous support to the TVK. I am not comparing myself to MGR. MGR is MGR, and I am your Vijay, who has come to work in the path shown by MGR, Anna, and Periyar,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Vijay vs MGR: A tale of two cinematic political ascents

Ever since his foray into politics, Vijay has often been compared to MGR. However, the Leo star has proven himself to be an even bigger force than Vaathiyar, winning his first-ever election with a thumping majority and becoming the Chief Minister of the state, despite not being part of any political outfit prior to this.

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While MGR’s AIADMK also won its first-ever elections in 1977, thus paving the way for him becoming the Chief Minister, MGR had been active in politics since the 1950s. By the time he floated AIADMK in 1972, he had nearly two decades of experience working with the DMK. He had also served as an MLC and an MLA during this period.

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Moreover, AIADMK faced its first Assembly polls in 1977, five years after its formation, unlike TVK, which entered the poll fray two years after its launch, underscoring Vijay’s influence over the Tamil psyche.

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Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan remains mired in controversy

One of the biggest superstars Tamil cinema has ever seen, Vijay bid farewell to acting at the peak of his stardom. While his aim was to retire from acting following the release of director H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, touted as his swansong before his full-fledged political entry, the film has yet to see the light of day as it remains mired in censorship controversy. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.