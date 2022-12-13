Vijay meets fan club members, see pics of Tamil star in all black

Actor Vijay recently met with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members at his Panaiyur office in Chennai. The recent development has raised many speculations about whether the actor is gearing up for his political entry. According to reports, office bearers of his fan club from Ariaylur and Perambalur were also present at the meeting.

Though it has sparked rumours about his political entry, according to sources, the meeting was just about the functioning of his fan club and its activities. The actor seems to have spoken at length about the future plans for the fan club.

Vijay was all dressed up in black for the meeting. Here are the pics:

Thalapathy #Vijay met Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members at his Panaiyur office in Chennai today.. pic.twitter.com/PrsHnzjHXr — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 13, 2022

The meeting has come ahead of his upcoming Pongal release, Varisu. The film is an important project in Vijay’s career as it would be competing against Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office.

Only in November, Vijay met his fan club members in districts like Salem, Namakkal, and Kanchipuram. The series of such meetings is the reason behind the rumours about his political entry.

Meanwhile, Varisu is gearing up for release and it is in the post-production phase. With the songs “Ranjithame” and “Thee Thalapathy” taking the internet by storm looks like Varisu will open to a huge number at the box office next Pongal.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. With music by Thaman, the film also stars Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj and R Sarathkumar.

Advertisement

After Varisu, Vijay will be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film, which is rumoured to be part of the Vikram universe. The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.