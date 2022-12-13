scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Vijay meets fan club members, see pics of Tamil star in all black

The recent meeting has raised many speculations about whether Vijay is gearing up for his political entry.

Vijay at Panaiyur for meeting with fans (PR image)Vijay at Panaiyur for meeting with fans (PR image)

Actor Vijay recently met with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members at his Panaiyur office in Chennai. The recent development has raised many speculations about whether the actor is gearing up for his political entry. According to reports, office bearers of his fan club from Ariaylur and Perambalur were also present at the meeting.

Though it has sparked rumours about his political entry, according to sources, the meeting was just about the functioning of his fan club and its activities. The actor seems to have spoken at length about the future plans for the fan club.

Vijay was all dressed up in black for the meeting. Here are the pics:

The meeting has come ahead of his upcoming Pongal release, Varisu. The film is an important project in Vijay’s career as it would be competing against Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office.

Only in November, Vijay met his fan club members in districts like Salem, Namakkal, and Kanchipuram. The series of such meetings is the reason behind the rumours about his political entry.

ALSO READ |Is there any swipe at Ajith in Vijay’s Varisu? Writer Vivek answers

Meanwhile, Varisu is gearing up for release and it is in the post-production phase. With the songs “Ranjithame” and “Thee Thalapathy” taking the internet by storm looks like Varisu will open to a huge number at the box office next Pongal.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. With music by Thaman, the film also stars Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj and R Sarathkumar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
Advertisement

After Varisu, Vijay will be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film, which is rumoured to be part of the Vikram universe. The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:50:14 pm
Next Story

Delhi gang cheats over 3k insurance policyholders, four arrested

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor
Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s fun and beachy time at the Maldives, complete with ‘messy hair and endless ocean’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close