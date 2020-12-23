Vijay-starrer Master, Simbu’s Eeswaran to release on Pongal?

Master and Eeswaran are expected to release during Pongal festival.

The latest industry buzz suggests that Vijay’s upcoming movie Master is getting ready to light up silver screens across the country in January. The producers have reportedly zeroed in on January 13 as the film’s release date. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Master is expected to remove the gloom that has gripped the box office owing to the pandemic. Even though there were lucrative offers from leading OTT platforms, the producers were keen on a theatrical release.

“Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil Film Industry,” Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators had said in the statement.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master boasts of an all-star cast including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das among others.

Industry buzz also suggests that director Suseenthiran is fast completing the post-production work of his film Eeswaran, and plans to release it during Pongal. The producers of the film, which stars Simbu, are aiming to release the movie on January 14.

At present, theatres across the country are allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

