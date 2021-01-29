Master is streaming on Amazon Prime Video: LIVE UPDATES

Master is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

After its successful release on the big screen, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film released in theatres on January 13. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto, Master became one of the highest grossing movies globally in its opening weekend, according to the film’s team. But after such an ecstatic start, the decision of releasing the movie on an OTT platform so soon has left film exhibitors and distributors befuddled.

The main issue that distributors and theatre owners have with Master’s early release on OTT is that they had no clue about this plan by the team. “We were all shocked. We would have actually made profits in the third and fourth week, and now this OTT release will eat into our weekend crowds. We are about to take a big hit,” Rakesh Gowthaman, owner of Vettri Theatres in Chennai, told indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | Master review: A unique Vijay film

The theatre owners feel betrayed and stated the same in a statement to indianexpress.com. Rakesh said, “It is ultimately a producer’s choice on what to do with his movie. But we need more transparency. If we were told that this film would come out on OTT within 20 days of its release, then we would have agreed upon different terms to maximise our profits.”

However, Master star Vijay Sethupathi is happy with this new move by Master makers. “With the film’s global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible,” the actor said in a recent statement.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is known for his nuanced performances, also shared with PTI why he had given his nod to a mass movie like Master. The actor said it was his eagerness to learn from his more experienced co-star Vijay that pulled him to the script. “Whenever I work with senior actors, I go there like a student because I want to learn. I am never like ‘I have done so many films and I have so much experience’. He (Vijay) has been in the industry for more than 25 years. His fan base is massive and I want to learn from him, from his energy. That’s why I also worked with Rajini sir and Chiranjeevi sir,” Sethupathi said.