Vijay’s Master gets U/A certificate, makers say ‘see you soon’

As per industry buzz, the makers have reportedly zeroed in on January 13, 2021 as Master's release date.

Vijay-starrer Master has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thursday made the announcement while sharing a new poster from the film on Twitter. This has left fans excited as a certification suggests that the much-awaited movie is set to hit cinema halls soon.

The poster tweeted by Kanagaraj shows Vijay in a college. He captioned the poster, “See you soon. #MasterUAcertified”

According to what we saw in the film’s teaser last month, Vijay plays the character of JD, a heavy-drinker and a teacher at a college. In campus-based movies, usually, it is the students who create trouble for teachers. But, director Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to have flipped that trope.

Also read | Vijay’s Master selfie is most retweeted celebrity tweet of 2020

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das.

As per industry buzz, the makers have reportedly zeroed in on January 13, 2021 as Master’s release date. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd