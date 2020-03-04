Master audio launch on March 15?

Vijay starrer Master is expected to release in April. Vijay starrer Master is expected to release in April.

Hearsay is that the audio launch of Vijay’s much-awaited Master will take place on March 15 in a Chennai-based five-star hotel. Since the seating is limited to 300, the makers are planning to telecast it live on Sun TV. However, an official word is awaited.

A source says, “Though the Bigil audio launch was a hit, it was not organised properly. Huge numbers of fans turned up at the venue, and they couldn’t be accommodated. This time, we are not risking.”

It looks like the event is only open to select invitees.

“Kutti Story” is a hit on the Internet and now, there are big expectations from the rest of the songs.

The highlight of any audio launch of a Vijay film is his speech. The way his properties were raided by IT officials a few weeks ago, we can expect Vijay to throw light on the same, with his usual quirks and sarcasm.

One may recall that at the audio launch of Sarkar, Vijay hinted at his political entry. Also, during the Bigil event, he took a dig at the political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

The shooting of Master ended a few days ago, and sources confirm Vijay will complete the dubbing in the next couple of days. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Produced by XB Film Creators, Master, is expected to release in April.

