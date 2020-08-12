Vijay accepts Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge, fans hail the superstars

Vijay recently took up Green India Challenge. (Photo: Vijay/Twitter and Mahesh Babu/Twitter)

Vijay on Tuesday evening took to Twitter to announce that he has accepted Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge. The actor posted a few photos of himself on the micro-blogging site with a caption that read, “This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health.” In the pictures, Vijay can be seen planting saplings.

Replying to his post, Mahesh commented, “Thanks a lot brother for taking this up. Stay safe.”

Ever since Vijay posted the pictures, his fans have been appreciating the actor’s simplicity.

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Mahesh Babu had taken the Green India Challenge on his birthday. Posting a video of himself in his garden, the actor wrote, “There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries. I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world!”

Music composer Thaman SS retweeted Vijay’s post and wrote, “#GreenIndiaChallenge with love from @actorvijay to @urstrulyMahesh this is jus WOW! Lots of respect for this.”

“@urstrulyMahesh’s #GreenIndiaChallenge has been Accepted. I hope all the NANBAS & NANBIS are happpppppyyyyyy enough #Master @actorvijay,” actor Sanjeev said via Twitter.

Actor Athulya Ravi mentioned, “This pictures shows his friendship and positivity. lots of respect to our one and only.”

There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate my birthday💚 #GreenIndiaChallenge

I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries😊 I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! pic.twitter.com/MGDUf9B4xu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 9, 2020

Siddharth Srinivas, appreciating the camaraderie between Mahesh Babu and Vijay, wrote on Twitter, “Another sign of the mutual respect that these two BIG stars share for each other.”

Actor Vivek tweeted, “Both mahesh Babu sir n our Vijay sir have millions of fans.When they do some thing good for nature,all their fans will b inspired to follow it n do good.We shd appreciate this. Plz don’t ever compare one with another. Our ultimate aim is a greener earth.”

Earlier, politician Santosh Kumar appreciated Mahesh Babu for his efforts to inspire people. “That’s how you inspire people @urstrulyMahesh! Thank you so much for bracing the #GreenIndiaChallenge initiation. Am sure it will take leaps and bounce as you have nominated your compatriots from Telugu and Tamil industry.”

So far, Green India Challenge has been taken by Samantha Akkineni and Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Raashi Khanna, Chiranjeevi and others.

