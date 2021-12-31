Vijay looks intense in Beast’s latest poster, film to release in April 2022

The latest poster of Vijay’s much-anticipated Beast was unveiled on Friday. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller is set to hit cinema halls in April next year.

The Twitter page of Sun Pictures tweeted the new poster of the film. The caption read, “Happy New Year Nanba From team #Beast.”

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on floors earlier this year. However, the shoot was halted as the second wave of coronavirus brought the country to a standstill again. Later, in April this year, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia, where the shooting began again.

Beast marks Pooja Hegde’s first film with Vijay. It also marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. The actor, who has several interesting projects in her kitty, made her silver screen debut with Mysskin’s crime drama Mugamoodi in 2012.

In June this year, the makers had released posters on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Apart from fans, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also seemed quite impressed by Vijay’s look. During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter, the Pathan star was asked to comment on the Beast poster, and SRK wrote, “Very cool.”

On the work front, apart from Beast, Vijay has signed a Vamshi Paidipally directorial, which will be produced by Dil Raju.