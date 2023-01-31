Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Trisha fly to Kashmir to shoot Thalapathy 67

The cast and crew of Thalapathy 67, including Tamil superstar Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, took a chartered flight to Kashmir on Tuesday. The passenger list of the flight is making the rounds of social media, and fans are elated that Trisha Krishnan is among the names. Though the makers are yet to officially confirm that the actress is part of the film, the list seems to have made the development obvious. The shooting of the much-awaited movie began earlier this month in Chennai. The filmmakers kept all the details under wrap till Monday.

“Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, we are delighted and proud to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time. The project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, is directed by the ‘master’ craftsman Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar and Co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot commenced on 2nd January 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace,” read the statement from the production house.

Most of the information that was shared in the official announcement of the project was in the public domain already. The major updates are set to be revealed in the first week of February.

“Blast begins with dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir and @Dir_Lokesh once again And this time, it’s gonna be a nuclear blast @7screenstudio @Jagadishbliss Let’s gooo,” tweeted composer Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks his second collaboration with Vijay and Lokesh after Master.

Last week, Lokesh asked fans of Vijay to watch out for major updates on February 1, 2 and 3. The buzz is that the filmmakers are expected to unveil the teaser for Thalapathy 67 on one of these days. It’s expected to be a concept teaser with high production value similar to what Lokesh did with the announcement teaser of Vikram. The first teaser of Vikram didn’t have footage from the actual film. Instead, Lokesh had shot just to give the audience the mood of Vikram and it was a big hit. The anticipation that the teaser created led to a massive opening for Vikram last year. The film became the biggest hit in the career of Kamal Haasan.

The makers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast. However, the buzz is that the makers have roped in Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha for key roles in the film.

Thalapathy 67 is due in cinemas later this year.