Monday, August 01, 2022

Vijay leaves for Vizag to shoot Varisu, gets clicked at airport. See photo, videos

The makers of Vijay's Varisu are set to shoot major portions of the movie set against the backdrop of Vizag port.

August 1, 2022 1:50:18 pm
vijayVijay is set to start shooting for Varisu in Vizag.

Tamil superstar Vijay recently took a flight to Vizag from Chennai airport to join the sets of his upcoming film Varisu. Photos of the star standing in a queue at the airport are going viral on social media. Fans also shared videos of Vijay walking across the busy airport. His face mask seems to have helped him avoid getting mobbed by the fans.

The makers of Varisu are set to shoot major portions of the movie set against the backdrop of Vizag port. The movie’s production continues at a time when the members of the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) have decided to stop shootings of all Telugu movies until they come up with ways to tackle the growing challenges from the OTT players. The theatres in the Telugu states have witnessed a serious decline in footfalls in recent times setting alarm bells among the stakeholders.

Interestingly, producer Dil Raju, who is also bankrolling Varisu, has expressed solidarity with stopping the shoots of the Telugu movies. It is said that given that Varisu is originally shot in Tamil, the makers have no problem continuing with the shooting.

Varisu is written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Earlier, the filmmakers had released the first-look posters suggesting that Vijay plays the role of an extremely wealthy man. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. And in the supporting cast, the film has Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.

Varisu is expected to arrive in theatres in January coinciding with the celebration of Pongal and Sankranti festivals.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 01:50:18 pm

