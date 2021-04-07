Vijay leaves for Georgia for Thalapathy 65 after clarifying his cycle ride to polling booth during Tamil Nadu elections

A day after making waves in Tamil Nadu, superstar Vijay quietly took off to Georgia to begin shooting for his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. A picture of him standing at the airport for security clearance on Wednesday is going viral on social media. One of the travellers at the airport spotted Vijay and clicked pictures of him.

Vijay made sensational headlines on Tuesday after he made quite an entrance at a polling station in Chennai. He rode his bicycle from his house to the Neelankarai polling booth with a swarm of his fans following him on bikes. Soon many interpreted it as Vijay’s commentary on rising fuel prices. And there was also discussion about the significance of the colour of his bicycle, which was a combination of red and black.

#Thalapathy65 Thalapathy enroute to Georgia for the 16 Days 1st schedule. pic.twitter.com/lpPuEEWibC — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 7, 2021

However, Vijay’s team has refused all the speculations and claimed that there was no political motivation behind him riding a bicycle. “There is only one reason why Thalapathy Vijay came by cycle to cast his vote. The booth is in the street behind his house. It’s a narrow street, and it would be difficult to take the car there. There is no other reason for it,” Vijay’s team said.

Last month, Thalapathy 65 was launched with a customary pooja at Sun TV studios in Chennai. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. And it stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film is expected to open in cinemas next Pongal holiday.