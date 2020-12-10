Thalapathy 65: Vijay’s next is with director Nelson for Sun Pictures

The music of Thalapathy 65 will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sun Pictures on Thursday announced that it will be bankrolling Vijay’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The movie will be written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame.

The teaser released along with the announcement suggests that there will be a lot of guns and bullets involved in Thalapathy 65. This will be the fourth film of Vijay for Sun Pictures banner. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar.

Nelson is presently busy completing his second directorial Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

On the other hand, Vijay is waiting for the release of Master. The film’s release was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. And the buzz is that it will come out in January during Pongal holidays. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

