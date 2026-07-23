‘One last time’: Vijay fans pour milk on posters, perform aarti as Jana Nayagan hits theatres

The release of Jana Nayagan has turned into an emotional celebration for Thalapathy Vijay’s fans, many of whom have been celebrating since Wednesday night with cultural programmes, special pujas, abhishekam on the actor’s posters, coconut-breaking rituals, and even prayers dedicated to him. Several videos capturing fans celebrating the film in different ways have surfaced online. In Chennai, larger-than-life hoardings of Vijay have been put up across the city. Fans have been dancing outside theatres to loud music, with massive crowds gathering for the first-day celebrations. Others have been bursting crackers outside cinema halls.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans celebrate the release of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/S1t0aDPEce — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

Videos of actor Keerthy Suresh arriving to watch the film have also surfaced online. Meanwhile, fans performed an aarti for Vijay’s posters outside Rohini Theatre. Reports suggest that actor Trisha is also expected to watch the film at the same venue. As per PTI, Vijay watched the film in a special screening on Wednesday.

Chennai: Celebrations erupt at Vettri theatre for release of ‘Jana Nayagan’; Actor Keerthy Suresh arrives to watch film. pic.twitter.com/nGYPxoMYAt — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 23, 2026

In Tirunelveli, a full-fledged DJ setup was arranged outside Muthuram Multiplex, where thousands of fans gathered to dance and celebrate the release. The celebrations were not limited to India. A group of fans from Japan reportedly flew to Chennai to experience the release of Vijay’s final film.

In Kanyakumari, fans cut a massive cake to mark the occasion. The cake carried the message, “Jana Nayagan: One Last Time.” Fans proudly displayed their tickets while dancing to loud music in the background.

In Kerala, several fans turned up for the 6 am show at a theatre in Wayanad, continuing the celebrations across the neighbouring state.

A Vijay fan from Mumbai told PTI, “It is a very emotional moment for many of us. We never thought it would come to this. I have been watching Vijay’s films for the last 15 years. Even if the film is not good, we won’t complain. At least we will get to see him on screen one last time.”

Another fan said, “As a Mumbaikar and Gen Z, I love Vijay. He inspires me. There is no expectation from the film. I am here to celebrate it and enjoy watching it in the theatre.”

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: Fans celebrate the release of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayagan’ with great enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/vV8kfplQ37 — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Jana Nayagan has been released in over 3,500 theatres after a wait of more than six months. Originally scheduled for a Pongal release earlier this year, the film remained in limbo after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to clear it. The film was reviewed by multiple panels before the makers eventually took the legal route, following which it received clearance.

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In a separate development, Tamil Nadu minister Arunraj was asked about the film’s release amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. Responding to the question, he said, “Don’t compare protests with a film release. There are many problems that need to be addressed. We are emotional about this film.”

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While Jana Nayagan is expected to register a huge opening, most of its business is likely to come from Tamil Nadu, where Vijay enjoys an unparalleled fan following. The buzz appears to be relatively muted in other states, including Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. As per data available on BookMyShow, nearly all shows in Chennai are sold out. However, screenings in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and several locations in Kerala are still seeing relatively slow bookings. A similar trend has been observed across North India.

The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi and Telugu. However, the dubbed versions, as well as the original Tamil version outside Tamil Nadu, have generated limited buzz. According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 22.26 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats.