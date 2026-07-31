Vijay’s Jana Nayagan screening halted in Karnataka amid Cauvery dispute, shows cancelled

The shows of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s latest film Jana Nayagan have been halted in parts of Karnataka amid the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The film, released after delays over certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The protests in the state have escalated after the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) instructions to release water to Tamil Nadu. Amid the tension, theatres cancelled shows and even removed Jana Nayagan’s posters to avoid any untoward incidents. There have been clashes involving pro-Kannada groups at a few theatres in Mandya, reports said.

In Bengaluru, Sampige Theatre cancelled all the shows for the day as a precautionary measure. While some posters of Vijay were removed, others were covered with other film posters. The security team has also been tightened in some locations, with increased police patrolling.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government would approach the CWMA to speak against their directive. On Friday, Tamil Nadu’s Law minister CTR Nirmal Kumar responded and said that the government will move the Supreme Court to protect its portion of Cauvery water.

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The Cauvery water conflict is a long-standing dispute over sharing the water of the Kaveri River, involving the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Pondicherry. While the contentiousness of the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of the Cauvery River water has diminished since the Supreme Court of India virtually settled the over 200-year-old water sharing dispute in 2018, the contentions now revolve around the CWMA rulings when there is poor rainfall in the catchment of the river in Karnataka.

Jana Nayagan box office collections

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan opened to Rs 42.70 crore nett in India, and was maintaining steady numbers at the box office. However, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the collections dropped on Thursday, day 8, at Rs 4.05 crore. The global total of the movie has reached Rs 262.33 crore gross, making Jana Nayagan the sixth highest grossing Indian film of 2026.

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Helmed by H. Vinoth, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. It narrates the story of a police officer (Vijay, who fights with a ruthless corporate-political antagonist to keep his adopted daughter safe and end corruption. It is reportedly the last film of TN CM, actor Vijay.