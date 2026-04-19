While Jana Nayagan remained in limbo, Tamil cinema found its real winners elsewhere in Q1 of 2026

The most talked-about Tamil film of Q1 2026 never actually played in any cinema during the period. That single fact says more about how Tamil cinema’s first three months unfolded than almost anything else.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and widely described as ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s final screen appearance before he commits to full-time politics, was supposed to release on January 9. Its trailer, released on January 3, crossed five million views within five minutes of going live. Exhibitors had blocked screens, distributors had locked territories, and the season’s entire release calendar had been mapped around it.

Two days before it was due to hit screens, KVN Productions issued a statement confirming the film would not release as planned. The sequence of events behind that decision had been building for weeks.

The production house had submitted the film to the CBFC on December 18, 2025. An examining committee recommended a U/A 16+ certificate with minor modifications, which the producers accepted. Then on January 5, four days before the release, the board notified the makers that the film was being referred to a revising committee, citing a complaint about content involving religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces. KVN Productions filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court on January 6, arguing the certification was being unreasonably withheld. The court reserved its judgment to January 9, the exact day of the planned release.

On January 9, a division bench of Madras HC stayed a single judge’s order, issued earlier in the day, directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan. On January 12, KVN Productions appealed to the Supreme Court against the division bench order. On January 15, the SC declined to entertain the producers’ plea and directed them instead to seek relief from the Madras High Court division bench. However, after the back and forth in court, KVN Productions opted to step back entirely. On February 10, the Madras HC permitted the production company to withdraw their plea challenging the certification process, after their legal counsel submitted a letter expressing their intention to pursue the review process with the CBFC directly.

The situation continued to deteriorate. On April 9, the entire film leaked online in full HD format. By the end of Q1, no new release date had been confirmed, and Jana Nayagan had become the defining Kollywood story of the quarter without a single frame being shown in any theatre.

One big gap in January, several films trying to fill it

With Vijay’s film disappeaing from the Pongal window, the calendar was suddenly open and, within a week, crowded. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Baskaran under Dawn Pictures, stepped up as the season’s main event. A period political drama set against the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu, it stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Atharvaa and Sreeleela, with Jayam Ravi playing the antagonist. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, marking his 100th film as a music director. The film had its own last-minute CBFC complications, receiving its certificate just one day before its January 10 release after agreeing to modifications from the board.

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Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela in Parasakthi. (Credit: @siva_karthikeyan/X) Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela in Parasakthi. (Credit: @siva_karthikeyan/X)

The Pongal holidays gave it a brief lift on Day 6, with Rs 5.5 crore that day taking the six-day India net to Rs 36.25 crore. As per Sacnilk’s final data, the film closed at Rs 52.46 crore India net, against a reported Rs 150 crore budget. For Sudha Kongara, coming off the celebrated Soorarai Pottru, it was a difficult result. For Sivakarthikeyan, whose previous release Madharaasi had also underperformed, it deepened an already uncomfortable run.

On the sidelines, Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and starring Karthi alongside Krithi Shetty and Sathyaraj, released on January 14. The film follows a man raised to idolise MGR who grows up to challenge those very ideals, a concept that read well on paper. According to Sacnilk, it earned Rs 8.59 crore India net, ending as a disaster.

Amid all the noise around the bigger releases, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil arrived on January 15. A political satire directed by Nithish Sahadev and starring Jiiva, produced on a reported Rs 10 crore budget, the film opened at Rs 1.5 crore India net on Day. The film closed at ₹30.13 crore India net, reported Sacnilk.

Graph moves up in February

Two films in February changed the conversation around what Tamil cinema could commercially be in 2026. With Love, a teen romantic comedy directed by debut filmmaker Madhan and starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, hit screens on February 6. Produced under Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Zion Films banner alongside MRP Entertainment, it ended its run earning approximately Rs 40 crore worldwide.

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Thaai Kizhavi arrived on February 27 and confirmed the pattern beyond any doubt. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan in his debut and produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s production house alongside Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios, the rural family comedy stars Radhika Sarathkumar as Pavunuthaayi, a feared elderly moneylender in a Madurai village. The film’s final run closed at Rs 62.46 crore India net, with Rs 10.35 crore from overseas, bringing the worldwide gross to Rs 81.86 crore. Made on a Rs 9 crore budget, it delivered returns of well over 500%.

An extended victory lap in March

As Thaai Kizhavi sustained a strong run through its third and fourth weeks across Tamil Nadu, Ken Karunas’ Youth released on March 19 coinciding with the Ugadi holiday. A coming-of-age comedy drama about a 15-year-old navigating love and adolescence in a Matriculation school, it closed at Rs 52.01 crore India net (Rs 59.65 crore India gross) with Rs 11.40 crore from overseas, bringing the worldwide total to Rs 71.05 crore, per Sacnilk’s final tracking. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 6 crore, the film has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Tamil release of 2026 by worldwide gross and a standout ROI success, recovering nearly nine times its production cost. The digital rights were acquired by Netflix, which premiered the film on April 16. Ken Karunas, son of actor Karunas and previously known for his role in Asuran (2019), made a striking debut behind the camera.

Youth, directed by Ken Karunas, stars Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Devadarshini. Youth, directed by Ken Karunas, stars Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Devadarshini.

Happy Raj, directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian and starring G.V. Prakash Kumar alongside Sri Gouri Priya, Prathana Nathan, George Maryan, and Abbas, released on March 27, the final week of Q1. As per Sacnilk, it opened at Rs 0.7 crore India net on Day 1, reached Rs 3.87 crore in five days, and closed at approximately Rs 4.32 crore India net.

What’s coming next?

The rest of 2026 gives Kollywood several opportunities to correct the first quarter’s narrative, though the release calendar comes with its own complications. The most immediate question is still Jana Nayagan. Given the scale of the film, the controversy around it, and Vijay’s political timeline with Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, whenever Jana Nayagan eventually releases it will be one of the most scrutinised Tamil openings in years. Whether a film that has already been seen widely through piracy can still deliver meaningful box office numbers is a question the trade is watching nervously.

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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is another major Tamil release in the pipeline, though a firm date has not been confirmed. Later in the year, the Sivakarthikeyan-Sivakumar Murugesan reunion Seyon, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, is targeting an October 2026 release.