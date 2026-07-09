Jana Nayagan release update: Distributors informed about July 24 release window

The long wait for Jana Nayagan appears to be nearing its end. International distributors of the Vijay-starrer have been asked to prepare for a July 24 theatrical release, with the makers expecting the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) this weekend.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirmed the development to SCREEN and said, “The censor certificate is expected this Saturday. International distributors have been told in advance because they need to book screens early.” Distributors within the country, he added, have been kept in the loop through informal channels for now. “Indian distributors have been informed informally for now. Once the certificate comes through, the makers will announce the date officially. In India, screens can be booked even two days before release, so there is no rush,” Bala said.

A distributor from the region confirmed the development to SCREEN. “We were told that July 24 is the most likely release window for Jana Nayagan, and that this time there will be no trouble in obtaining the certificate,” the distributor said.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan release update: CBFC sends new list of changes to makers, confirms producer

Meanwhile, several international distributors have already started posting about the release date on social media, all but confirming the end of a six-month wait for fans eager to watch their beloved hero in his one last film.

York Cinemas was the one of the first distributors to make it official. They tweeted, “Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with Jana Nayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24.

🔥 Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan💥 🇨🇦 Canada Release by York Cinemas

🎬 Igniting screens from July 24. Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration.

Stay tuned for tickets 🎫#thalapathyvijay #yorkcinemas pic.twitter.com/CcyiZAZqUp — York Cinemas (@yorkcinemas) July 8, 2026

A few industry trackers have also been posting about the new release date. Venky Box Office, one of the international trackers, shared on X, “Jana Nayagan confirmation has been sent to distributors to prepare for a July 24th release.”

#JanaNayagan Confirmation has been sent to distributors to prepare for a July 24th release — Venky Box Office (@Venky_BO) July 8, 2026

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was intended to be Vijay’s last film before his entry into politics. However, the film was delayed by several months and now, it will release after VIjay has already become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 but faced repeated delays over certification issues, pushing its release back by several months. Adding to the makers’ woes, an unfinished version of the film was leaked online during this period, leading to multiple arrests.

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The CBFC had sought a complete re-examination of the film, and sources have told SCREEN that it is likely to recieve an A certificate. Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.