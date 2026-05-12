Vijay’s Jana Nayagan producer reveals who pushed the Rs 500 cr film into whirlwind of problems

Although it has been over a week since the results of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were announced, propelling actor C Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to power in the state, the future of his swansong, Jana Nayagan, remains uncertain. Despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) lifting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Thursday, May 7, clarity on when the political action drama will see the light of day remains pending.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was supposed to be Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged political entry and subsequent contesting in the Assembly polls. However, the movie has been mired in censorship controversy since the beginning of this year. The film’s producer recently affirmed that they are waiting for a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and that it was a member of the board’s examining committee who pushed the movie into a whirlwind of problems.

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What happened to Jana Nayagan?

Maintaining that Jana Nayagan was submitted for certification in December 2025, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, which bankrolled the Vijay-starrer, told NDTV that the examining committee, which watched the film, had initially cleared it and recommended a U/A 16+ certification.

However, while the release date (January 9) was fast approaching, the production team received an email stating that the board had received a complaint against the movie, leading to the withholding of its certificate and referral to the revision committee.

He said, “At that point in time, we had to approach a court of law, saying that we hadn’t even released the movie, so how could there be a complaint? There are also enough judgments stating that public complaints should not be entertained, since the board is the final authority in making a decision.”

‘Vijay has become the Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu’

He added, “But we learned in court that the complainant was from one of the examining committee members himself, who had earlier consented. Therefore, we had to go to the revision committee. We applied to the revision committee immediately after that, and since then, the process has been ongoing. We need to follow all the formalities to release the movie in theatres, so we are awaiting the certificate.”

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The producer, meanwhile, also expressed his elation at Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He said, “When we started the movie, we didn’t know that we would have to go through all this. In a way, if you see, it is a happy moment that Vijay sir has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and truly the Jana Nayagan of TN. Maybe it is destined that this movie has to be released after he became the CM.” Venkat K Narayana maintained that they would release Jana Nayagan as soon as the political action drama receives certification.

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Jana Nayagan leak

Making matters worse for the movie, Jana Nayagan was leaked online last month. Although initial reports claimed that only a few scenes from the film had leaked, it soon became apparent that the entire film, mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, had been pirated and made available across multiple digital platforms.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Nassar in key roles, the political action drama features music by Anirudh Ravichander.