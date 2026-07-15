Jana Nayagan effect: GV Prakash delays Immortal; Vijay’s son Jason’s Sigma may follow

The confirmation of Jana Nayagan‘s July 23 release has triggered a domino effect across the Tamil film industry, with multiple films scrambling to vacate the theatrical window around Vijay’s final film. The first to publicly step aside was actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, whose supernatural horror film Immortal was originally scheduled to release on July 23, the same day as Jana Nayagan.

GV Prakash announced the postponement on X on Tuesday, framing it not as a commercial retreat but as a gesture of respect. “When Thalapathy arrives, one simply has to step aside. Especially for this one, the last time. Best of luck, Team Jana Nayagan,” he wrote.

“Immortal will release in theatres on September 4 with your support and love.”

Thalapathy vandha thalli poyi dhaaney aaganum ❤️❤️ adhuvum one

Last time ❤️ …. Best of luck team JN …#immortal will release in theatres on September 4th with ur support and love … @AKfilmfactory @DirMari_Chinna @thinkmusicindia pic.twitter.com/E8UC01vNwX — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 15, 2026

Directed by Mariyappan Chinna and produced by AK Film Factory, Immortal stars GV Prakash alongside Kayadu Lohar. The film follows a young man living in an apartment complex whose infatuation with a mysterious new neighbour triggers a series of paranormal occurrences and psychological disturbances. The film had locked July 23 as its release date just two weeks ago, before Jana Nayagan’s date was confirmed.

Jason Sanjay’s Sigma likely to shift release

GV Prakash is not the only one making way. Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, Sigma, which was slated for July 31, is also expected to move to August. The film was always going to face an unusual situation: releasing just a week after Vijay’s final film. With Jana Nayagan expected to dominate screens for at least two to three weeks given the massive anticipation and six months of pent-up demand, a July 31 release for Sigma would have meant competing directly with his own father’s theatrical run for screen space. Industry sources say the team is now looking at an August window that gives Sigma a clearer run.

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The postponement of Immortal and the expected delay of Sigma underline the industry’s expectations around Jana Nayagan’s box-office pull. It is the final screen appearance of a man who is now the sitting chief minister of Tamil Nadu, a film that has spent six months in censor limbo, survived a nationwide leak that was viewed by an estimated 1.2 crore people, and still carries enough audience interest to force every other Tamil film out of its way.

For GV Prakash, the September 4 date gives Immortal a window well clear of the Jana Nayagan wave. For Jason Sanjay, the calculus is more personal. Releasing too close to his father’s farewell film was always going to invite a comparison no debut director needs. A few extra weeks of distance might be exactly what Sigma needs to be seen on its own terms.

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Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, releases worldwide on July 23.