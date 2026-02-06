As Jana Nayagan makers refuse to approach court, speculation about Feb 20 release for Vijay film begins

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has been held up by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) ever since they submitted it for certification in December. After many delays, the film is now expected to release on February 20, as per reports. The reports emerged as producers of actor Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, have neither approached the single judge of the Madras High Court or the Supreme Court, even a week after the Chief Justice’s bench directed the petitioner to return to the single judge.

Previously, there were rumours that KVN Productions had agreed to refer the film to a review committee. At the time, when The Hindu spoke to CBFC Chennai Regional Officer D Balamurali to ask about the same, he said that he was not legally allowed to say anything about the matter. The report quoted him saying, “I don’t have any information. Even if I do have, I cannot reveal it at this stage. All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information. Public will get to know only when the film is certified. At that time, we will communicate through our portal.”