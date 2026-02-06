As Jana Nayagan makers refuse to approach court, speculation about Feb 20 release for Vijay film begins

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan was first scheduled to release on January 9 but was postponed as ut failed to obtain a censor certificate.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 6, 2026
jana nayagan release dateVijay in a still from Jana Nayagan.
Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has been held up by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) ever since they submitted it for certification in December. After many delays, the film is now expected to release on February 20, as per reports. The reports emerged as producers of actor Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, have neither approached the single judge of the Madras High Court or the Supreme Court, even a week after the Chief Justice’s bench directed the petitioner to return to the single judge.

Previously, there were rumours that KVN Productions had agreed to refer the film to a review committee. At the time, when The Hindu spoke to CBFC Chennai Regional Officer D Balamurali to ask about the same, he said that he was not legally allowed to say anything about the matter. The report quoted him saying, “I don’t have any information. Even if I do have, I cannot reveal it at this stage. All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information. Public will get to know only when the film is certified. At that time, we will communicate through our portal.”

ALSO READ | Vijay ‘feels bad’ for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede ‘haunts’ him

Jana Nayagan was first scheduled to release on January 9

Jana Nayagan was first submitted to the censor board for certification on December 18. As per the procedure, the film was then viewed by a five -person examining committee and it was recommended that the film could be granted a U/A certificate, following a few edits. The makers submitted an edited version of the film on December 24.

However, in the first week of January, they learnt that the film was being submitted to a revising committee. This happened after a member of the examining committee raised objections to certain content in the film and believed that their opinions were not duly taken into account.

Jana Nayagan postponed after it failed to obtain censor certificate

With the release just 4 days away, the makers moved to Madras High Court. Soon after, the makers announced that they would be postpoint the film from its original release date of January 9.

On January 9, Justice PT Asha of Madras HC directed the CBFC to grant the film U/A certificate. However, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the certification board, approached the division bench and got a stay on the release.

Story continues below this ad

Following this, the producers moved to the Supreme Court to appeal against the division bench’s order but SC refused to entertain the plea and redirected them to Madras HC

After the division bench at Madras HC heard the matter, the court sent the matter for fresh consideration.

