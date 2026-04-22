Vijay knew Jana Nayagan will face trouble, says father SA Chandrasekhar: ‘He warned the producer’

The release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was supposed to be a celebration before he stepped away from acting and into politics. It was meant to give his fans one last big screen moment, and send him off properly. Instead, the movie has spent months in limbo, caught in a certification battle, dragged through court, and eventually leaked online before a single ticket was sold.

However, SA Chandrasekhar, veteran Tamil filmmaker and Vijay’s father, who has been watching all of this unfold, remarked, “If the film was released without any hurdles, we would have been surprised,” he said.

According to him, at the film’s audio launch in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, 2025, Vijay pulled the producer aside, in front of a packed stadium of over a lakh people, and told the producer directly that he was making this film at a time when his actor was walking into politics. He asked whether the producer was fully aware of the kind of trouble that could follow, and was he okay with it.