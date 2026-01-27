What Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections

The Madras High Court has set aside the order to certify Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, leaving its Rs 500 crore budget and 2026 Tamil Nadu election-timed release in jeopardy. Here is how the delay impacts KVN Productions and the upcoming Yash-starrer Toxic.

google-preferred-btn
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.Vijay in Jana Nayagan. (Facebook/@kvnproductions)

Dealing yet another blow to the makers of director H Vinoth’s ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, a division bench of the Madras High Court set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a U/A 16+ certificate to the movie. On Tuesday, January 27, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, also sent the matter back to single-judge Justice PT Asha for fresh consideration, leaving the release of the political action drama uncertain for the time being.

What Madras HC said in Jana Nayagan case

Pointing out that Justice Asha should have given the CBFC ample time to file a counter affidavit before pronouncing an order in a hurried manner, the division bench stated that the single judge, however, is now at liberty to decide whether the CBFC’s move to refer Jana Nayagan to the revising committee is correct or not, news agency PTI reported. The court has also allowed KVN Productions LLP, the producer of the movie, to seek an early disposal of the case. The division bench has asked the makers of the movie to amend their prayer and also challenge the certification board chairperson’s order referring the movie to the revising committee.

Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing Live Updates: No release in sight for Vijay-starrer as Madras HC sets aside its Jan 9 order; sends matter back to single judge

Why Vijay fans are concerned over Jana Nayagan delay

Since the court had completed hearing all arguments in the appeal filed by the CBFC challenging the January 9 order of the single judge on January 20, it directly delivered its verdict on Tuesday without further delay. Although the makers of the movie and Vijay’s fans were hopeful that they would finally receive relief from the High Court this time, their dreams were crushed, with the matter being directed back to Justice Asha for fresh consideration.

Amid the ongoing controversy, fans are worried if the movie will get a green signal from the court, and subsequently the CBFC, before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections is put in place. Once the poll code comes into force, Jana Nayagan might face further delay, as the movie reportedly carries several political references. Nonetheless, as the division bench has asked the single judge to decide the matter expeditiously, and since the polls aren’t expected until April-May, it may very well receive court relief soon, paving the way for its release.

KVN Productions’ struggles

However, the inordinate delay in the release of Jana Nayagan has posed a major crisis for Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions, which has invested a large amount in the Vijay-starrer. KVN Productions was hopeful that it would be able to recoup the budget and reap a massive profit from Jana Nayagan by the time its next big-ticket movie, director Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-led Toxic, is ready for release, given that they had a gap of two months between the scheduled release dates of both movies.

Toxic is scheduled to hit screens on March 19, while Jana Nayagan was supposed to debut on January 9. However, with the Vijay-starrer’s release in limbo, KVN is likely to face a financially tight situation if the matter is not settled by the time the promotions for Toxic must begin in full swing. Aside from these two movies, the production company is also currently bankrolling the Kannada actioner KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

Story continues below this ad

During the hearing on January 20, senior counsel Satish Parasaran, appearing for the movie’s makers, told the division bench of the Madras High Court that the producer had spent Rs 500 crore on Jana Nayagan. While reserving its order, which was subsequently delivered on January 27, the court made it clear that the makers cannot seek relief by pointing out their investment in the project. “The single judge ought to have given CBFC at least minimum time to file counter… The producer can’t seek relief citing release date and Rs 500 crore investment,” NDTV quoted the court as saying then. He had also disclosed that Amazon Prime has spoken about a possible lawsuit if the release date of the film remained uncertain.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 180 cr after record Republic Day; next only to Pathaan
Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 180 crore in India.
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for Ranabaali
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will reunite for Ranabaali months after their rumoured wedding in February.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
Godfather of AI
'They will wipe us out': Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work
The relationship continued to grow across borders
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement